Kouga Municipality workers continue to strike in Kouga

The strike by Municipal Woker Union SAMWU has continued yesterday in the Kouga Municipal area.

According to Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, SAMWU has called on its members to embark on an illegal and unprotected strike.

The areas affected by the strike includes Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp, Hankey, Patensie and St Francis Bay.

The Municipality has issued a statement, asking residents not to put their waste outside until further notice.

“Should they need to dispose of waste, they can take their waste to the nearest landfill site (Humansdorp or Hankey) or drop off sites (opposite the JBay Comprehensive High School, next to the fire station in St Francis Bay or Oyster Bay).”

Article continues below...

Any other waste related problems can be reported to the Call Centre at 042 200 2200.

“We assure residents that we are working on solving the dispute as soon as possible,” said Hendricks.

“We have been negotiating with SAMWU for quite some time. At this stage they are striking without the necessary permission.

“We will keep residents informed as the situation develops. We thank residents for their patience.”