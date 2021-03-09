SAMWU members strike at Kouga Municipality

A strike is taking place at present at the Kouga Municipality. It is affecting the towns of Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp, Hankey and Patensie.

According to Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, one of the municipal worker unions, SAMWU, has called on its members to embark on an illegal and unprotected strike today.

“It is important to note that not all municipal workers are striking,” said Hendricks.

“The municipal offices have been closed to ensure the safety of our staff, as well as the public.

“We appeal to all members of the public to not put their black bags outside today, as some services are affected by the strike.”

DA Constituency Chairperson, Hattingh Bornman, said that it is interesting that it is only the ANC-faction of the municipality that is striking – especially considering that it is so close to the municipal election.