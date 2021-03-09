fbpx

SAMWU members strike at Kouga Municipality

SAMWU members strike at Kouga Municipality
Jeffreys Bay 9 March 2021

A strike is taking place at present at the Kouga Municipality. It is affecting the towns of Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp, Hankey and Patensie.

According to Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, one of the municipal worker unions, SAMWU, has called on its members to embark on an illegal and unprotected strike today.

“It is important to note that not all municipal workers are striking,” said Hendricks.

“The municipal offices have been closed to ensure the safety of our staff, as well as the public.

Article continues below...

“We appeal to all members of the public to not put their black bags outside today, as some services are affected by the strike.”

DA Constituency Chairperson, Hattingh Bornman, said that it is interesting that it is only the ANC-faction of the municipality that is striking – especially considering that it is so close to the municipal election.

Related Posts

Council to tighten reins on illegal signage

THE Kouga Council will be tightening the reins on outdoor advertising and signage boards in the region. Executive Mayor Elza…

17 Feb 2017
jeffreys bay
Kouga Municipality saves big on phone bill

Jeffreys Bay – Kouga Municipality has slashed its annual Telkom bill by a massive 76% over the past two years….

23 Sep 2019
Jeffreys Bay Police and Kouga Municipality working well together

The Jeffreys Bay Police and the town’s Community Police Forum awarded tokens of appreciation to the Kouga municipal leadership and…

15 Mar 2018
point jeffreys bay
Kouga Municipality to phase out tenant accounts

Kouga Municipality will be phasing out tenant accounts over the 2019/20 financial year in a bid to streamline the municipality’s…

06 Jul 2019
Clampdown on fireworks dealers in Jeffreys Bay

The Kouga Municipality sent a stern warning to illegal fireworks dealers when a shop in Aston Bay was raided and…

28 Dec 2019
Spike in Covid-19 cases in Kouga

There is 140 positive Covid-19 cases in Kouga, with an outbreak at the Humansdorp hospital according to Kouga Executive Mayor…

22 Jun 2020
Kouga brings light to Donkerhoek

More than 200 families in Humansdorp received electricity for the first time this week. Kouga Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen…

18 Jul 2017
boskloof humansdorp
Water supply to Boskloof to be interrupted

The water supply to Boskloof in Humansdorp will be interrupted periodically from August 5 to 16 to allow for the…

05 Aug 2019
Rubbish Bins handed out in Hankey & Patensie

In a move set to change the face of refuse collection Kouga Municipality has started distributing wheelie bins to households…

03 May 2019
Four months remain of building plan amnesty period

Just more than four months remain for home owners to take advantage of the 18 month amnesty period for the…

20 Feb 2020
jbay winterfest corona ooen jbay
Jeffreys Bay prepares for the annual Winterfest and JBay Open

With the JBay Winterfest and the Corona JBay Open just over a month away, there is much work being done…

31 May 2019
New Council reaches out to municipal workforce

Kouga’s new leadership would like to work closely with all municipal staff because it is the workforce that holds the…

10 Nov 2016
Kouga Council recognizes long serving employees

FOUR long-serving employees of Kouga Municipality received recognition at a special Council meeting on Friday. The employees all recently retired…

09 Feb 2017
Pot holes in J'Bay roads

There are some serious pot holes in the roads of Jeffreys Bay following the heavy rains over the past month….

04 Jul 2011
Kettledas appointed as Mayoress of Kouga

History has been made in Kouga with the appointment of Daphne Kettledas as the first ever female Mayor of the…

12 May 2015