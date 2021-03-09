Local Models sign contracts with MMM agency in Cape Town

Jeffreys Bay Modeling Agency and school Felines Models which was established in 2016, has seen three of their advanced models sign with MMM – a Multi Management Agency in Cape Town.
MMM models are booked for television commercials, fashion shows and photographic campaigns. MMM began life as a boutique model agency called Martez Model Management in August 2013.
Jeffreys Bay Model Teacher Philene van Niekerk has also been signed as an Agency Model at MMM.
Photo: Local Felines models who have signed with MMM are from left to right Chrisna Sterley, Danelle Sterley CEO and Founder of Felines Models Philene van Niekerk and Mindy Furter