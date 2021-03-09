fbpx

Jeffreys Bay property for sale – cozy and charming

Jeffreys Bay property for sale – cozy and charming
Jeffreys Bay Property 9 March 2021

This 4 bedroom home in Jeffreys Bay is cozy, fresh and charming and priced to sell at R 1 390 000.

The warm and rustic house is the perfect family home. It has various spots for socializing which makes this the perfect holiday home.

The yard has various fruit-bearing fruit trees as well as outside buildings and toolsheds to accommodate the enthusiastic woodworker and hobby enthusiast.

This house comes at the right price and will not be around for long. Be sure to make an appointment to view as soon as possible!

Article continues below...

4 bedrooms
2 bathrooms
Swimming pool

Call Nicholas Melck on 0721993395 for an appointment to view.

Related Posts

jeffreys bay property for sale jeffreys bay wavecrest
JBay Property for sale: Nature on your doorstep

Price: R 870 000 The JBay News Property of the week is a large plot (1061sqm) situated in Wavecrest. This…

23 Sep 2018
Property of the week – vacant stand near the beach

Price: R440 000 This 595 square meter stand is located on a main road and is very close to the…

16 Jul 2018
Property of the week – Martinique Cove

The JBay News property of the week is a bargain holiday unit on first floor of an established complex on…

07 Mar 2014
Property of the week – Jamaican Palms

The JBay News property of the week is a ground floor apartment with magnificent views of the Marina Martinique canals….

10 Mar 2015
jeffreys bay property for sale
JBay Property for sale – Paradise Beach holiday home

Price: R920 000 This two bedroom house has the perfect appeal for that holiday home. Set back from the road…

21 May 2019
Property of the week 16 September

JEFFREYS BAY – WAVECREST The Perfect Family Home This conveniently situated family home offers upmarket finishes, 4 sunny bedrooms, 3…

16 Sep 2011
Property of the week – family home in Wavecrest

Are you looking for a low maintenance family home that offers a beautiful outdoor entertainment area and a fire-pit (Boma) ?…

07 Feb 2014
Property of the week – plot in Wavecrest

It’s not often that a prime piece of land comes onto the market for under R 200 000. This vacant…

23 May 2014
jeffreys bay property for sale wavecrest
Jeffreys Bay Property for sale – new home in Wavecrest

SOLE MANDATE Price: R 1 899 000 This newly built home has spectacular sea views in Wavecrest. It has 4…

13 Jun 2019
Property of the week – Wavecrest lock up and go

Are you looking for a holiday home that is low maintenance and close to the beach? The JBaynews.com property of…

10 Oct 2013
Property of the week – On the water @ Marina Martinique

Imagine living in a prime waterfront home in phase 1 of Marina Martinique. This large plot offers magnificent views and…

02 Dec 2013
Jeffreys Bay Property for sale – Magnificent family home near Lower Point

Price: R5 400 000 This home is on every families wish list. With easy access from the street, the automated…

03 Sep 2018
Property of the week – Aston Bay gem

The property of the week is a well priced family home situated in Aston Bay. The property is low maintenance…

28 Mar 2014
Property of the week – Spectacular Marina Martinique apartment

This spectacular north facing, ground floor unit is situated in the most sought after block of the La Caribe development…

15 Dec 2017
Property of the week – location and sea views

The JBay News property of the week is a 650m2 home with magnificent sea views in a prime location! 5…

15 Aug 2014