Kouga Municipality is hiring a Chief Accountant

Jeffreys Bay 8 March 2021

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC 108) 

NOTICE NO: 37/2021 

VACANCIES 

Kouga Municipality, an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle of affirmative action, awaits applications for the appointment in the following vacancy:

CHIEF ACCOUNTANT: EXPENDITURE

REQUIREMENTS:

    • B Comm Degree with Accounting as a major subject or Equivalent Finance Qualification with Accounting III at NQF level 7;
    • 4 Years’ relevant experience with minimum 2 years in a Municipal Environment;
    • High level Computer Literacy – Office applications with Advanced Excel;
    • In depth knowledge of Financial Legislation and Regulations applicable to the Local Government Sector;
    • In depth Knowledge of Expenditure processes relating to Creditors and Payroll;
    • Strong negotiation, planning and organizing skills;
    • Attention to detail;
    • Performance monitoring;
    • Good communication skills;
    • A Municipal Finance Management Programme (MFMP) certificate will be an added advantage;
    • Report writing and presentation skills;
    • Must be able to handle highly pressurized situations;
    • Must be able to speak, read and write in at least two of the official languages in Kouga Municipality (Afrikaans, English, and   Xhosa).

TASK:                                                       14

SALARY:                                                   R418 289.25 – R542 933.25 Per Annum (Excluding Vehicle Allowance) 

DUTIES:

            • Implements critical objectives encompassed in approved long and short term plans;
            • Implementing efficient and effective financial expenditure controls by regularly assessing the effectiveness of existing controls;
            • Monitoring timeous payment of all creditors in accordance with contractual commitments, MFMA and applicable legislation;
            • Reviewing payment advices and signing as proof of review;
            • Controls the Key Performance Indicators and outcomes of personnel within the section;
            • Controls sequences associated with the information processing and updating related to payroll transactions;
            • Analyzing accounting records/ entries of transactional sequences (salary, allowance, etc.);
            • Preparing budgets for the Salaries Section and generating budget report;
            • Undertake detailed planning and research in conjunction with the Manager: Expenditure, and holding monthly planning sessions with subordinate staff;
            • Analyse and authorise expenditure recording processes;
            • Provide support with regard to the consolidation of Expenditure transactional information to facilitate the production of Financial Statements;
            • Prepare statistical reports depicting short to medium term expenditure trends;
            • Verify and authorizing claims;
            • Monitoring and implementing corrective measures.

BENEFITS:                                              As per standard conditions of service;

Applicants must submit a formal application form and a comprehensive CV, certified copy of qualifications, identity document and drivers license.

Applications must be submitted electronically as one PDF document to [email protected] .Application forms can be obtained from the Municipal website, www.kouga.gov.za and must reach the Human Resource Manager on or before Friday, 19 March 2021  at 12:00.

For any enquiries contact Mr. B Faulkner: 042 2002 200. 

Disqualification: 

Please note that the following can lead to disqualification:

  1. Non-submission of originally certified copies of academic records.
  2. Canvassing of councillors.
  3. Submission of fraudulent qualifications and/ or documents. 

NB: Please note that shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a vetting process. By applying for this position, the candidates agree to background checks being performed.

Preference will be given to applicants residing within the Kouga area of jurisdiction.

The Municipality reserves the right not to make an appointment.

Should you not hear from us within 30 days of closing date, kindly regard your application as being unsuccessful.

Kouga Municipality is an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle of affirmative action, which is non-sexist, non-racist, non-discriminatory and based on merit.

MR. C DU PLESSIS                                                                                                                

MUNICIPAL MANAGER                                                                        

­­­­­­­­­

