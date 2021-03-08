Home invaders arrested after high speed car chase

Suspects were arrested after a house breaking in Jeffreys bay on Sunday.

Multiple panic alerts were received from a house in Myrtel Road Jeffreys Bay and Smhart Security then dispatched several response units to the house.

On arrival members of Smhart Response and the Smhart Tactical Unit made contact with the client and she informed them that a man had threatened them with a firearm and took numerous items out of the house.

Eye witnesses then informed Smhart Security of the get away vehicle and the information was send to all Smhart members.

A member from Thornhill spotted the vehicle on the R102 passing Mondplaas and gave chase and informed other members as well as the Police.

The vehicle was stopped close to Thornhill by the Thornhill Police, the SAPS Flying Squad and Smhart Security.

The suspects were arrested and stolen property retrieved. House breaking implements were also found in the vehicle. It’s believed that the vehicle was used in other robberies as well, as multiple items and bank cards were found in the vehicle.