Four suspects arrested following double murder in St Francis Bay

Two men are dead and another four have been arrested for murder in Sea Vista, St Francis Bay.

A man was allegedly murdered by his girlfriend’s other boyfriend, and the suspect was then killed in a revenge attack.

On Saturday, 06 March 2021 around 04:45 in Sea Vista (St Francis Bay), police say that Thembalethu Mgebisa (40) was fighting with Anga Tyali (32) over their girlfriend.

Mgebisa fatally stabbed Tyali several times in the upper body, and he was declared dead at the scene.

Tyali’s friends on hearing about his death, started looking for the suspect, whom they found about an hour later, at Cosovo informal settlement, also in Sea Vista.

It is alleged that a group attacked Mgebisa using different weapons. Mgebisa sustained multiple injuries and was declared dead on the scene.

Police investigation led to the arrest of four men for the murder of Thembalethu Mgebisa, and with a possibility of additional arrests during the course of the investigation.

The suspects aged between 23 and 42 are due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday 08 March 2021 on charges of murder.

Acting District Commissioner, Brigadier John Lebok said: “We understand the trauma that comes with the loss of a loved one, especially when that person was savagely attacked, However, we urge people to exercise restraint and allow the law to take its course, added Brigadier Lebok.