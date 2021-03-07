fbpx

Fire destroys numerous shacks in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay 7 March 2021

18 shacks burnt down during a fire in Tokyo Sexwale, Jeffreys Bay, on Saturday. Some 39 residents were affected but fortunately there were no fatalities.

According to Kouga Community Services Portfolio Councillor, Daniel Benson, the fire was reported to the municipality’s Fire Department at 16:40.

“Fire fighters from Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp extinguished the fire and are monitoring the situation.

“The exact number of shacks destroyed or damaged must still be determined.”

According to him there was no injuries or fatalities.

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed.

The public is urged to be extremely vigilant and to report any fires to the municipality’s Fire Department at 042 2910250.

Photo: Freddy Van Rooyen

