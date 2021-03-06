Things you should Avoid Storing in your Phone

We are all aware that smartphones now consist of a plethora of features. Some of these features are good that they are allowing us to play online casino games for real money through sites like www.australianonlinecasinosites.com

However, you also need to be wary of some of the features that you insert in your smartphone device.

We use our phones to store different types of files and applications. And in most cases we will see that the device will end up not working well.

We are going to share with you some of the things that we believe you should not insert in your mobile device.

Your Passwords

With all the applications that we use, it has become a norm that we have to enter our passwords when signing up.

Therefore, it’s not advisable that you save the password in your phone browsing history. Rather, it’s safe to just use the password and never save. This is because your account might be easily manipulated with some rogue elements online.

If you want to save your password, make use of LastPass, Dashlane and Keeper. They will encrypt your passwords with a single master password that way all your passwords are safe.

Personal Identity Information

If you are saving your driver’s license number, social security number along with another personal number on your mobile smartphone, then that’s not a good idea. The main issue is that you are leaking all your personal details to the thieves.

In case you lost your phone, that other user will get hold of all your personal details. And some will even commit crimes using your details and they will even get back to you.

Therefore, you need to be careful and safeguard all your details somewhere else where no one will have access.