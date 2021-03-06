fbpx

Kouga Municipality continues to clamp down on corruption

Jeffreys Bay 6 March 2021

A second employee at the Humansdorp Traffic Department has been suspended for the fraudulent issuing of driver’s licenses.

This after another employee at the Department was arrested for a similar offense about two weeks ago.

Kouga Speaker, Hattingh Bornman  that as a governance they have zero tolerance for corruption in the institution and they will always strive for good governance and service excellence.

“Corruption is a serious offence and any municipal employee found guilty of such a violation will be subjected to a disciplinary process or even arrested,” he said.

“I want to urge the public to remain confident in the municipal process in dealing with the matter.”

The municipality, furthermore, asks for residents’ patience with regard to the slow service at the Department.

Bornman said, “We are in the process of streamlining and accelerating the acquisition of licenses, as well as to make the Department more customer friendly.

“We urgently appeal to all residents, especially those not living in the Kouga region, to only visit the Traffic Department when absolutely necessary,” he said. “Alternatively, residents can go to the Traffic Department in Joubertina.

“We ask all patrons outside the Kouga region not to make use of our services until we are fully operational again.”

