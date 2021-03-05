fbpx

Kouga Community Halls set to re-open

Kouga Community Halls set to re-open
Jeffreys Bay 5 March 2021

All community halls opened on Monday, March 1, after being closed for almost eleven months because of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

“COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place once the community halls re-open,” said Community Services Portfolio Councillor, Daniel Benson.

“This will include restricting the amount of people allowed in a specific hall. Venues are restricted to 50% capacity with no more than 50 people at the big halls.

“All venues must have a sanitsing stand, scanners and attendance register. Halls will, furthermore, be disinfected after every use.”

He said people who use the halls would be expected to adhere to the standard COVID-19 precautionary measures, including wearing face masks, hand sanitising, social disdancing and being screened with a digital thermometer.

They will also need to fill in an attendance register.

“Sanitiser and digital thermometers are the responsibility of those who booked the venue,” he said. “They will also have to sign an indemnity form.”

Article continues below...

All functions must end by 21:00 as in accordance with COVID-19 level 3 regulations.

According to Benson, all sports fields – except for the St Francis Bay sports field – which is currently under construction -are open for practice.

“Teams must make contact with the same officials for practice time, as the caretakers must be informed for the opening and closing of sports fields,” he said. “Teams who want to play practice games, must write a letter to the different offices across Kouga.
“No tournaments are allowed as per COVID-19 regulations, as well as no spectators – only the players and game officials are allowed.”

For bookings, contact:

Frank Tamboer (Manager) at 081 212 2054
Siyanda Camagu (Jeffreys Bay) at 081 217 8434
Esmé Heyns (Humansdorp) at 081 218 1897
Olivia Mcabe (Gamtoos Valley) at 060 834 3775
Sizeka Skosana (St Francis Bay) at 067 107 2899

Related Posts

No Nuke at Thyspunt says international surf community

Residents are reminded that the Comment Period for the review of the Revised Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR)  regarding the proposed…

02 Aug 2011
Photo of the day – Storm clouds at Cape St Francis

A number of cold fronts have been brushing past the South African coastline over the past few weeks with sadly…

10 Aug 2020
Nuclear Power Plant threatens the fabled waves of Jeffreys Bay

SUPERTUBES BURIED UNDER SAND? The famous waves at Supertubes, Jeffreys Bay and those made famous in Bruce Brown’s iconic move…

12 May 2010
Photo of the day – Supertubes at night

Supertubes beach is world famous for the perfect waves that break along the reef with machine like precision. Venue of…

22 Mar 2018
Medina and Moore Win The Corona Open JBay

Jeffreys Bay – In one of the most dramatic and exciting finals in a while, Gabriel Medina (BRA) came from…

20 Jul 2019
Kouga municipal workers still on “go slow”

Black rubbish bags are piling up in da Gama Road Jeffreys Bay and the stench of sewage is hanging over…

15 May 2012
New Covid-19 case in Humansdorp

The Kouga region has a new case of Covid-19 after a Humansdorp woman, who works at FNB, tested postive. While…

18 May 2020
corona open jbay jbay winterfest
Stephanie Gilmore Claims Historic 7th Surfing World Title

Stephanie Gilmore claimed an historic seventh World Surfing Title at Honolua Bay in Hawaii. Gilmore’s incredible achievement comes following remaining…

28 Nov 2018
Rubbish in the streets of South African towns and cities

The nation wide Municipal workers strike continued yesterday with reports coming from all over South Africa of rubbish littering the…

17 Aug 2011
Business Robberies in Kouga

St Francis and Jeffreys Bay businesses have been robbed of cash and cellphones by armed criminals in the past week….

04 Jul 2011
In Kouga, the DA is a government for the future

If we want to build a modern, resilient country that is able to adapt to the challenges of our fast-changing…

17 Sep 2019
Lunar eclipse tonight in Jeffreys Bay

There will be a total lunar eclipse tonight which will last for about 52 minutes. India is the best place…

10 Dec 2011
No solution for sewage on Main Beach

The sewage spills on Main Beach that has caused outrage amongst Jeffreys Bay residents is indicative of a country wide…

28 Apr 2010
corona open jbay jbay winterfest jeffreys bay
Jeffreys Bay gears up For Corona Open JBay

With the JBay Winterfest a mere six weeks away, plans are in full swing to get the town of Jeffreys…

01 Jun 2018
Water restrictions have been lifted in Jeffreys Bay

THE partial water restrictions that remain in place in the Nelson Mandela Metro are not applicable to the Kouga region….

08 Aug 2011