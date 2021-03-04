Kouga Community Halls set to re-open

All community halls opened on Monday, March 1, after being closed for almost eleven months because of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

“COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place once the community halls re-open,” said Community Services Portfolio Councillor, Daniel Benson.

“This will include restricting the amount of people allowed in a specific hall. Venues are restricted to 50% capacity with no more than 50 people at the big halls.

“All venues must have a sanitsing stand, scanners and attendance register. Halls will, furthermore, be disinfected after every use.”

He said people who use the halls would be expected to adhere to the standard COVID-19 precautionary measures, including wearing face masks, hand sanitising, social disdancing and being screened with a digital thermometer.

They will also need to fill in an attendance register.

“Sanitiser and digital thermometers are the responsibility of those who booked the venue,” he said. “They will also have to sign an indemnity form.”

All functions must end by 21:00 as in accordance with COVID-19 level 3 regulations.

According to Benson, all sports fields – except for the St Francis Bay sports field – which is currently under construction -are open for practice.

“Teams must make contact with the same officials for practice time, as the caretakers must be informed for the opening and closing of sports fields,” he said. “Teams who want to play practice games, must write a letter to the different offices across Kouga.

“No tournaments are allowed as per COVID-19 regulations, as well as no spectators – only the players and game officials are allowed.”

For bookings, contact:

Frank Tamboer (Manager) at 081 212 2054

Siyanda Camagu (Jeffreys Bay) at 081 217 8434

Esmé Heyns (Humansdorp) at 081 218 1897

Olivia Mcabe (Gamtoos Valley) at 060 834 3775

Sizeka Skosana (St Francis Bay) at 067 107 2899