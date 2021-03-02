Kouga Municipality is hiring a Tourism Officer

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC 108)

NOTICE NO: 39/ 2021

VACANCY

Kouga Municipality, an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle of affirmative action, awaits applications for the appointment in the following vacancy:

TOURISM, INFORMATION & MARKETING OFFICER

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in Tourism or Marketing or Economics at NQF level 7;

3 years’ relevant Experience;

Code EB Driving License;

High level Computer Literacy – Office applications;

Sound knowledge of the tourism industry;

Good communication skills (Written and verbal);

Ability to work with public members;

Must be able to speak, read and write in at least two of the official languages in Kouga Municipality (Afrikaans, English, and Xhosa).

TASK: 11

SALARY: R279 505.50 – R362 801.25 Per Annum

DUTIES:

Controls the critical key performance areas and provides input into the broader Tourism, Information and Marketing objectives;

Identifies key dimensions and opportunities with regard to Tourism, Information and Marketing;

Implements specific Tourism, Information and marketing projects/ program requirements and monitors applications and outcomes;

Disseminates functional and operational information on the immediate, short and long term objectives and current developments, problems and constraints;

Coordinates broader based stakeholder workshops;

Assessing and evaluating Tourism, Information and Marketing project proposals;

Coordinating and setting up tourism display stands at exhibitions;

Maintaining and updating information on tourism events/programs;

Providing support to schools and communities with the implementation of tourism curriculum and awareness programs;

Preparing investigational reports and summaries detailing Tourism, Information and Marketing;

Compiling notices, agendas and minutes.

LED OFFICER

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in Development Studies, Business Administration or Marketing or Economics at NQF level 7;

High level Computer Literacy – Office applications;

Code EB driving license;

3 Years’ relevant experience;

Thorough knowledge of Local Economic Development planning and Local Government sector processes;

Sound knowledge of research and analytical theories and practices;

Excellent communication skills

Excellent, report writing and presentation skills;

Attention to detail;

Must be able to speak, read and write in at least two of the official languages in Kouga Municipality (Afrikaans, English, and Xhosa).

TASK: 11

SALARY: R279 505.50 – R362 801.25 Per Annum

DUTIES:

Article continues below...

Identifies and defines the immediate, short and long term objectives/ plans and controls associated with LED;

Provides LED support and administrative assistance;

Attends to the implementation of specific policies and procedures for LED implementation;

Coordinate LED projects to ensure that objectives in terms of the IDP are met;

Provides administrative assistance in SMME training;

Provides administrative assistance in the establishment and maintenance of LED based intergovernmental Relations;

Prepares requisitions for the LED section;

Performs specific task associated with the preparation of specifications for goods and services;

Coordinate the administrative and reporting requirements associated with the key performance and result indicators of the functionality;

Disseminates functional and professional information on the immediate, short and long term objectives and current developments, problems and constraints;

Conducting situational analysis and feasibility studies to assess the impact of specific economic development initiatives and opportunities;

Presenting proposed programs and projects to community groups, industries and local business meetings;

Formulating plans detailing interventions, actions and timelines;

Conducting training;

Assessing project deliverables against agreed outcomes;

Facilitating and overseeing mentoring of SMME’s.

BENEFITS: As per standard conditions of service;

Applicants must submit a formal application form and a comprehensive CV, certified copy of qualifications, identity document and drivers license. Applications must be submitted electronically as one PDF document to [email protected] Application forms can be obtained from the Municipal website, www.kouga.gov.za and must reach the Human Resource Manager on or before Friday, 12 March 2021 at 12:00.

For any enquiries contact Mr. B Faulkner: 042 2002 200.

Disqualification:

Please note that the following can lead to disqualification:

Non-submission of originally certified copies of academic records.

Canvassing of councillors.

Submission of fraudulent qualifications and/ or documents.

NB: Please note that shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a vetting process. By applying for this position, the candidates agree to background checks being performed.

Preference will be given to applicants residing within the Kouga area of jurisdiction.

The Municipality reserves the right not to make an appointment.

Should you not hear from us within 30 days of closing date, kindly regard your application as being unsuccessful.

Kouga Municipality is an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle of affirmative action, which is non-sexist, non-racist, non-discriminatory and based on merit.