R 1 Billion Adjustment Budget passed by Kouga Council

The adjustment budget for the 2020/ 2021 financial year was approved by the DA led Kouga Municipality on Friday, February 26, despite opposition from the ANC.

The 2020/21 Adjustments Budget amounts to R 1,123 billion, comprising of R 1,038 billion for the Operating Budget and R 85,164 million for the Capital Budget

The major change from the special adjustment budget to this adjustment budget includes a big increase of R20,5 million in expenditure to cater for the ongoing road resealing project – effectively addressing the R500 million backlog in road maintenance inherited from the ANC, who previously ruled the Kouga Municipality and effectively mismanaged it for two decades.

The additional R20, 5 million identified in the adjustment budget will ensure that several roads across the Kouga region will be resealed, which in turn will have a positive benefit on the cost of repairing potholes in the future.

Council is, however, not ignoring the fact that there are many roads in Kouga that need pothole repairs. The roads maintenance materials are, therefore, increased by an additional R1,5 million.

“The Budget, which covers all the towns and communities in Kouga will see upgrades to the sports facilities in Kwanonzamo in Humansdorp and Sea Vista in St Francis Bay, two areas previously neglected when the ANC ruled Kouga,” said Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks.

Photo: Clive Wright