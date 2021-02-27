fbpx

Motion of No Confidence against Mayor Hendricks fails

Jeffreys Bay 27 February 2021

A motion of no confidence against Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, was withdrawn on Friday.

The motion, brought against Hendricks by the ANC, has backfired with claims that trust in the confidential vote system is not sufficient and they therefore withdraw the motion.

DA Constituency Chairperson, Hattingh Bornman, said, “The withdrawal of the motion shows that the ANC is disorganised and indecisive. The mayor still has the full support of the majority of council.

“The ANC’s frivolous claims in the motion are without facts and nothing more than a smoke screen to distract from the absolute chaos and rampant corruption within the local party structures.

“Our main focus is on delivering quality services to all people of Kouga, and this is just an unsuccessful attempt to distract us from doing what we are here for.”

