Jeffreys Bay resident arrested for the murder of Clyde Stuurman

The suspect in 26 year old Clyde Stuurman’s murder case made a brief appearance at the Humansdorp Magistrate’s court yesterday.

Stuurman’s body was found lying in an open plot near the R102 with a gunshot wound in Jeffreys Bay about two weeks ago.

Donovan Wolf (31) was charged for murder and the case is postponed to Tuesday, 2 March 2021 for a bail application.

Wolf’s arrest follows an extensive police investigation. The circumstances that led to Stuurman’s murder are still being investigated.

Wolf will remain in custody until his next court appearance.