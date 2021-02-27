Jeffreys Bay resident arrested for the murder of Clyde Stuurman

The suspect in 26 year old Clyde Stuurman’s murder case made a brief appearance at the Humansdorp Magistrate’s court yesterday.
Stuurman’s body was found lying in an open plot near the R102 with a gunshot wound in Jeffreys Bay about two weeks ago.
Donovan Wolf (31) was charged for murder and the case is postponed to Tuesday, 2 March 2021 for a bail application.
Wolf’s arrest follows an extensive police investigation. The circumstances that led to Stuurman’s murder are still being investigated.
Wolf will remain in custody until his next court appearance.