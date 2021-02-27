fbpx

Jeffreys Bay resident arrested for the murder of Clyde Stuurman

Jeffreys Bay resident arrested for the murder of Clyde Stuurman
Jeffreys Bay 27 February 2021

The suspect in 26 year old Clyde Stuurman’s murder case made a brief appearance at the Humansdorp Magistrate’s court yesterday.

Stuurman’s body was found lying in an open plot near the R102 with a gunshot wound in Jeffreys Bay about two weeks ago.

Donovan Wolf (31) was charged for murder and the case is postponed to Tuesday, 2 March 2021 for a bail application.

Wolf’s arrest follows an extensive police investigation. The circumstances that led to Stuurman’s murder are still being investigated.

Wolf will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

