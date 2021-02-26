Book your airport transfer with JBay Cabs

JBay Cabs has been operating since 2004 and offers a reliable friendly Airport Transfer Service that covers the whole of the Kouga Region for transfers.

One of the their drivers will collect you from your door to take you to the airport or will be waiting for you with a sign at the airport arrivals hall.

JBay Cabs offers private airport transfer in Toyota sedan vehicles and Toyota seven seater people carriers. A trailer is available to carry extra luggage.

Share rides are available at discount rates, if they have a vehicle travelling empty to and from the airport and you are flexible with your traveling times, their dispatcher can arrange a share ride for you when available.

If you require transport to or from Port Elizabeth Airport feel free to contact the JBay Cabs dispatcher.