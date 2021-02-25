fbpx

Open Water Swim Champs taking place in Jeffreys Bay on Saturday

Open Water Swim Champs taking place in Jeffreys Bay on Saturday
Jeffreys Bay 25 February 2021

Marina Martinique will once again be the venue for the Nelson Mandela Bay Open Water Swim Championship as swimmers from all over the country dust off their goggles to participate in the Swim South Africa sanctioned event.

Its been a tough year for open water swimmers with beaches being closed and events being severely impacted by Covid regulations.

However, Kouga Municipality, NMB Aquatics, Swim SA and Zsport have all been working hard behind the scenes to ensure that open water swim events can once again take place at Marina Martinique, regarded as the open water swim capital of Africa.

The enclosed canals at Marina Martinique, fresh sea water which is quality tested on a regular basis, and the lack of wildlife means that swimmers can enjoy the event and concentrate on swimming fast times.

The NMB Aquatics Champs this weekend is a qualifier for the South African Open Water Swim Champs which will also be taking place in Jeffreys Bay in mid March.

The SA Champs will be an official qualifier for the 2021 Olympic Games 10 km marathon swim.

Due to Covid regulations, no spectators will be allowed at the event this weekend and only 100 swimmers and officials will be allowed at the venue.

Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks has welcomed the event and said it was a positive sign for tourism in Jeffreys Bay and the wider Kouga region.

Article continues below...

“Prior to Covid-19, we had positioned Kouga to be the events capital of South Africa with open water swimming being a big contributor to events tourism.

“Eight open water swim events were taking place every season at Marina Martinique, including the SA Champs which have been held every year in Jeffreys Bay since 2017.

It is pleasing to see open water swimming leading the way in bringing provincial and national level events back to Kouga,” said Hendricks.

Registration for the event starts at 8 am and the 10km, 7,5 km and the 5 km swims start at 9 am.

This is followed by the 1 km at 9.05 am, while the men’s 3 km begins at 11 am and the women’s 3 km at 11.05 am.

Photo: Joey Nel

Related Posts

Its business as usual for Jeffreys Bay Tourism

A local newpaper report caused a stir in the tourist towm of Jeffreys Bay when it claimed that the Tourism…

07 Sep 2012
Meet the Locals – Christi Bester

Although she is a swimmer at present, Christy Bester who is Grade 2 at Victory School in Wavecrest wants to…

10 Aug 2010
JBU Supertrial on for tomorrow

The JBU Supertrial presented by RVCA is back on for tomorrow (Sunday). Invited surfers and alternates are going to meet…

13 Jun 2015
ANC wins Kouga with a small majority

The 2011 municipal election was a close affair in the Kouga with two parties, the ANC and the DA both…

23 May 2011
Surfers giving back – No Nukes At Thyspunt & Japan Aid Paddle a Thon.

The tragic images of the Japan earthquake and tsunami rocked the world. Perhaps even worse is the ongoing disaster from…

06 May 2011
Billabong Pro Champ to be crowned today

  With two – three foot surf running down the point this morning, event organizers at the Billabong Pro Jeffreys…

18 Jul 2010
Population census for Jeffreys Bay in 2011

  Jeffreys Bay has seen enormous growth since the last national census was conducted in 2001. We have witnessed a…

22 Jul 2010
Miss Earth to be crowned at Shell Festival

The new look Jeffreys Bay Shell Festival will host the first ever Eastern Cape regional Miss Earth beauty pageant. Miss…

26 Aug 2011
Photo of the day – a view from the Kabeljous River

Birds flying through a golden sky captured by Jeffreys Bay photographer Joey Nel near the Kabelejous River Article continues below…

15 Jul 2012
If you cannot control Nukes…..do not build them

The catastrophe of the nuclear meltdown in Japan has brought home the stark reality of what can go wrong with…

15 Apr 2011
Photo of the day – reflections

The festive season is upon us and the Jeffreys Bay is very busy. Shops are filled with people doing last…

23 Dec 2014
main beach jeffreys bay
Jet ski accident at Main Beach

At 09h00 on Saturday, 26th October, the NSRI Jeffreys Bay were activated due to reports of a jet-ski accident at…

28 Oct 2019
Property of the week – Magnificent Marina Martinique

R3 800 000 Make this brand new house situated right on the water in Phase II of Marina Martinique your…

24 Feb 2018
Friends of the Jeffreys Bay Library have extended their opening hours

The Friends of the Library book store, The Book End, is now open every Tuesday and Friday 09:00 to 12:00…

26 Feb 2017
Sewage spill under control

Residents were expecting yet another sewage spill into the ocean at Main Beach this week as Municipal officials constructed a…

24 Nov 2011