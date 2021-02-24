fbpx

No increase in local Covid-19 active cases

Jeffreys Bay 24 February 2021

There has been no increase, or decrease, in the number of active COVID-19 infections in the Kouga region.

Active cases remained at 13 as at February 22, according to the latest report from the Department of Health.

Sadly, 16 more COVID-19 related deaths were recorded during this period, with the total number of deaths now at 124.

The breakdown per town is as follows: Humansdorp (5), Jeffreys Bay (3), Hankey (3), Oyster Bay (1) Thornhill (1), Loerie (0), Patensie (0), and St Francis Bay (0).

The cumulative total for the region stood at 5 376, including 5 239 recoveries.

South Africa’s COVID-19 daily infections continue to drop, with 792 new cases logged on Monday.

Globally, the World Health Organisation is reporting 111 102 016 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2 462 911 deaths.

