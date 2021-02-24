No increase in local Covid-19 active cases

There has been no increase, or decrease, in the number of active COVID-19 infections in the Kouga region.

Active cases remained at 13 as at February 22, according to the latest report from the Department of Health.

Sadly, 16 more COVID-19 related deaths were recorded during this period, with the total number of deaths now at 124.

The breakdown per town is as follows: Humansdorp (5), Jeffreys Bay (3), Hankey (3), Oyster Bay (1) Thornhill (1), Loerie (0), Patensie (0), and St Francis Bay (0).

Article continues below...

The cumulative total for the region stood at 5 376, including 5 239 recoveries.

South Africa’s COVID-19 daily infections continue to drop, with 792 new cases logged on Monday.

Globally, the World Health Organisation is reporting 111 102 016 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2 462 911 deaths.