No increase in local Covid-19 active cases

There has been no increase, or decrease, in the number of active COVID-19 infections in the Kouga region.
Active cases remained at 13 as at February 22, according to the latest report from the Department of Health.
Sadly, 16 more COVID-19 related deaths were recorded during this period, with the total number of deaths now at 124.
The breakdown per town is as follows: Humansdorp (5), Jeffreys Bay (3), Hankey (3), Oyster Bay (1) Thornhill (1), Loerie (0), Patensie (0), and St Francis Bay (0).
The cumulative total for the region stood at 5 376, including 5 239 recoveries.
South Africa’s COVID-19 daily infections continue to drop, with 792 new cases logged on Monday.
Globally, the World Health Organisation is reporting 111 102 016 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2 462 911 deaths.