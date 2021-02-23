fbpx

Suspect arrested in possession of San Rock Art

Suspect arrested in possession of San Rock Art
South Africa 23 February 2021

A 48 year-old suspect was arrested by the Hawks in Port Shepstone for illegally trading in an archaeological item contravening the National Heritage Resources Act 25 of 1999.

The Hawks team reacted on information received about a suspect who had advertised a San Rock Art for sale on social media in the South Coast area.

A search warrant was executed on the premises at Montague road in Sea Park which led to the arrest of the suspect in possession of the San Rock Art on Thursday, 18 February 2021.

San rock paintings are among the oldest forms of art found on the African continent.

Five Facts about San Rock Art

1. The San are considered to be the “First People” of southern Africa.

Article continues below...

2. Their rock art in the Drakensberg and Lesotho is particularly well known for its beauty and vibrancy and for the sheer quantity of it.

3. One of the paintings in Blombos Cave, near Stil Baai on the southern Cape coast, is thought to be the oldest known human art, and has been dated at about 75 000 years old.

4. San art represents the daily happenings in their lives, as well as depictions containing numerous religious beliefs and symbols.

5. The “paints” were made from different coloured ochre, ground to a fine powder and then mixed with animal fat and sometimes blood.

 

Related Posts

Man arrested for murdering Policeman

During the early hours of yesterday morning (21 July 2019), three constables were attacked by a lone gunman at Delft…

22 Jul 2019
Mine violence will not be tolerated in South Africa

The country’s law enforcement agencies will no longer tolerate violence, illegal gatherings or the carrying of dangerous weapons, particularly from…

17 Sep 2012
Huge delays in Covid-19 test results

Two Cape Town doctors have independently told GroundUp  that Covid-19 results from the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) are taking…

10 May 2020
Swell hits Chope’s – Jordy to surf tonight SA time

  The swell has kicked in over night, and with pulsing 3- 4 foot waves on offer at Teahupoo, the…

30 Aug 2010
The ANC has broken its election promises

Africa Check’s Promise Tracker keeps tabs on election commitments by ruling parties in South Africa, South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress, won 57.5%…

10 Aug 2019
International Surfing Day celebrated around the world

  20 June has come and gone, and all around South Africa surfers got stuck in and lived up to…

22 Jun 2010
Soccer World Cup unites South Africa

  As the 2010 Soccer World Cup enters the final stage this weekend, South Africa can look back with pride…

10 Jul 2010
south africa news
Zuma removes Nene as finance minister

President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday made a surprise announcement that Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene would be removed from the Finance…

10 Dec 2015
crime jeffreys bay
76 % of SA police stations have no rape kits for victims

The Democratic Alliance has revealed that 76% of police stations in South Africa do not have adult rape kits in…

13 Aug 2019
Coronavirus cases up 99 to 2 272; two more deaths in South Africa

COVID-19 CASES UP 99 TO 2 272; TWO MORE DEATHS RECORDED The number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa rose…

14 Apr 2020
SA’s natural deaths spike during the COVID-19 pandemic

A South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) report has revealed that by the second week of July, the country had…

28 Jul 2020
When Love comes to Town

Excitement is building as legions of U2 fans get ready to travel to Johannesburg and Cape Town for the South…

08 Feb 2011
Census 2011 – you count

Its only three days to go until the start of the 2011 Census in South Africa. Just what is it…

07 Oct 2011
Forced entry in J’Bay housebreakings

The Jeffreys Bay Police has embarked on an operation tonight to reduce the amount of housebreakings in the up market…

13 Aug 2010
Is Zuma’s nuclear gamble still in play?

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s Medium Term Budget Policy Statement last week had one simple message: we are drowning in debt….

01 Nov 2017