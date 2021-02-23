Suspect arrested in possession of San Rock Art

A 48 year-old suspect was arrested by the Hawks in Port Shepstone for illegally trading in an archaeological item contravening the National Heritage Resources Act 25 of 1999.

The Hawks team reacted on information received about a suspect who had advertised a San Rock Art for sale on social media in the South Coast area.

A search warrant was executed on the premises at Montague road in Sea Park which led to the arrest of the suspect in possession of the San Rock Art on Thursday, 18 February 2021.

San rock paintings are among the oldest forms of art found on the African continent.

Five Facts about San Rock Art

1. The San are considered to be the “First People” of southern Africa.

2. Their rock art in the Drakensberg and Lesotho is particularly well known for its beauty and vibrancy and for the sheer quantity of it.

3. One of the paintings in Blombos Cave, near Stil Baai on the southern Cape coast, is thought to be the oldest known human art, and has been dated at about 75 000 years old.

4. San art represents the daily happenings in their lives, as well as depictions containing numerous religious beliefs and symbols.

5. The “paints” were made from different coloured ochre, ground to a fine powder and then mixed with animal fat and sometimes blood.