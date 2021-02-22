Have your say on the Integrated Development Plan

Kouga residents and stakeholders have just over a week left to submit comments on the Kouga Municipality’s draft Integrated Development Plan (IDP) for the 2021/ 2022 financial year.

“The IDP, a five-year plan that captures the development needs of communities, is the municipality’s most important planning tool,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks.

“It captures the service-delivery and development requirement for each ward. These requirements, in turn, help to determine how the annual budget of the municipality is allocated. It is, therefore, critical that communities provide input as to ensure that the needs of their wards are correctly identified and addressed.”

According to Hendricks, the biggest capital project is the resealing and repair of roads across the Kouga region.

“Apart from the resealing of 12km of road during the 2019/ 2020 financial year, more than R8 million had been budgeted for the resealing of roads in the current financial year, ending on June 30, 2021, he said. “It is hoped to secure additional funding for the resealing programme in the adjustment budget this month – allowing us to tackle more roads.

“Furthermore, R9.2 million was spent on gravel road upgrades, while 15 378 potholes were fixed in 2019/2020 compared to the 7 785 potholes fixed in 2018/ 2019. A further 9 720 potholes were fixed from July 2020 to December 2020.”

He said that the highest priority in the IDP, and one of the municipality’s greatest concern, is the dependence of the informal settlements on the bucket system – which needs to be eradicated.

“Usually, the first round of IDP public meetings take place in October and November each year,” said Hendricks. “Regrettably, we had to put the meetings on hold last year due to the resurgence of positive Covid-19 cases in our region.

“Lockdown restrictions on gatherings have, unfortunately, not yet been relaxed. As a result, we have had to make alternative arrangements to consult with residents about the review.

“I would like to encourage each and every one of you to take the time and use this opportunity to voice what you would like to see happening in your ward.”

An electronic copy of the IDP is available on the municipal website at www.kouga.gov.za, as well as at all municipal offices, libraries and ward offices. The IDP will furthermore be circulated on flash drives.

Comments and suggestions on the ward priorities can be submitted to the IDP section headed by Colleen Dreyer at [email protected]

Alternatively, contact Dreyer at 081 760 7245. It can also be dropped into one of the comment boxes at the ward offices, libraries and main administration units.

The closing date for submission is Friday, February 26, 2021.

Photo: Clive Wright