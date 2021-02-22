Burglary at residential premises increase in St Francis Bay

House breakings increased in St Francis Bay during the last three months of 2020, according to the latest crime stats released by the South African Police.

Burglary at residential premises increased from 24 cases to 31 cases, while theft out of motor vehicles increased from three to 15 cases.

No motor vehicles were reported as stolen in St Francis Bay during the reporting period.

Two robberies took place at non residential premises while no cases of robbery at residential premises were reported.

One murder was reported while other contact crimes such as assaults decreased. Common robbery however, did show an increase from a low base to five cases.

The crime stats reveal that Park Road Police precinct in the Free State reported the most residential burglaries with 287 cases while the Kabega Park Police station in Port Elizabeth reported 168 cases.

Kynsna reported 174 cases of residential burglaries, while Jeffreys Bay experienced a surge in residential burglaries from 69 to 92 cases.