fbpx

Ocean Racing Series moves to Jeffreys Bay

Ocean Racing Series moves to Jeffreys Bay
Jeffreys Bay 20 February 2021

The popular aQuellé Ocean Racing Series will be taking place at Marina Martinique in Jeffreys Bay tomorrow morning instead of its traditional venue of Hobie Beach in Port Elizabeth.

The DA led Kouga Municipality has positioned itself as the events capital of South Africa and has worked hard behind the scenes to ensure events can once again take place within the Covid regulations.

“Zsports are very excited to bring the much acclaimed aQuellé Ocean Racing Series to Marina Martinique this Sunday morning.

The Series which was started about 16 years ago has grown into Africa’s largest family beach event and sadly due to current Covid-19 restrictions it’s home base at Hobie Beach, Port Elizabeth is not available at the moment,” said organiser Mike Zoetmulder.

“It’s going to be a great opportunity to showcase Marina Martinique to our participants given the Marina’s status as Africa’s premier open water swimming venue and home of the SA National Open Water Swim Championships.

Article continues below...

Sadly under current regulations, no spectators are permitted to attend the event, but photographs and results will be available on the Series website and social media pages throughout the morning,” added Zoetmulder.

Kouga is one of the first Municipalities in the country to kick start events and to try revitalize the ailing tourism industry.

“We welcome the aQuellé Ocean Racing Series to Jeffreys Bay and are proud to be able to host events once again,” said Frances Baxter, the Portfolio Councillor for Tourism.

“Marina Martinique is the open water swim capital of South Africa and even though spectators are not allowed at the Ocean Racing Series, there will still be a benefit to tourism as the event will attract participants from out of town who will visit the restaurants, the retails shops and some will sleep over which will benefit the accommodation industry,” added Baxter.

Related Posts

Cameron strikes gold at London Olympics

Cameron van der Burgh smashed the world record and won the gold medal in the 100m breastroke at the London…

30 Jul 2012
Bail opposed for Jens Leunberg

The man accused of murdering Jeffreys Bay businessman Claus Schroeder is still behind bars after his bail application was postponed…

21 Sep 2011
New SKID unit for Jeffreys Bay NSRI

BuCo has donated a SKID unit to NSRI Jeffreys Bay to be used in the event of major incidents in…

23 Oct 2017
Become a Jeffreys Bay Lifeguard with the NSRI

The NSRI in Jeffreys Bay has been responding to an ever increasing number of people in difficulty close to the…

17 May 2018
6000 Teachers back to work

The Eastern Cape High Court has granted an interim order for the reinstatement of 6,000 teachers. This will bring great…

24 Feb 2011
Mick Fanning Announces His Retirement From World Tour

Three times World Surf Champion Mick Fanning has announced his retirement from the WSL Championship Tour. He will surf the…

07 Mar 2018
Photo of the day – dolphin and surfers

Its quite easy for surfers and swimmers to become uneasy out in the ocean when a fin suddenly appears above…

17 Jan 2018
Woman attacked in Mimosa Street

Jeffreys Bay Police are seeking for two suspects who attacked a woman in Mimosa Street, Wavecrest this morning as she…

26 Jan 2011
Power cuts for Jeffreys Bay tomorrow

The electricity interruption to sections of Jeffreys Bay that was scheduled for August but had to be postponed due to…

02 Sep 2018
marina martinique property for sale
Kouga Municipality declares amnesty period for building plan fines

The Kouga Municipality has declared an 18-month amnesty period for the payment of fines and penalties related to incomplete or…

07 Feb 2019
Photo of the day – dolphins in the bay

There are always dolphins swimming up and down the coastline and they have become a major tourist attraction in Jeffreys…

10 Oct 2012
aston bay road jeffreys bay marina martinique
Major upgrades to Aston Bay road

The Aston Bay road is about to undergo a transformation. Work started this week on a joint project that will…

23 Mar 2019
Great start to Ocean Racing Series

Nelson Mandela Bay’s Weekend Post Ocean Racing Series lived up to its billing of being the largest family lifestyle beach…

09 Nov 2010
No Municipal support to fight crime

The Jeffreys Bay community reacted with anger as yet another Community Police Forum (CPF) meeting was held without any Municipal…

22 Sep 2010
Minimal crime in J’bay over the weekend

Jeffreys Bay was relatively crime free over the weekend with housebreaking showing a decrease, with Wavecrest in particular enjoying a…

15 Nov 2010