Ocean Racing Series moves to Jeffreys Bay

The popular aQuellé Ocean Racing Series will be taking place at Marina Martinique in Jeffreys Bay tomorrow morning instead of its traditional venue of Hobie Beach in Port Elizabeth.

The DA led Kouga Municipality has positioned itself as the events capital of South Africa and has worked hard behind the scenes to ensure events can once again take place within the Covid regulations.

“Zsports are very excited to bring the much acclaimed aQuellé Ocean Racing Series to Marina Martinique this Sunday morning.

The Series which was started about 16 years ago has grown into Africa’s largest family beach event and sadly due to current Covid-19 restrictions it’s home base at Hobie Beach, Port Elizabeth is not available at the moment,” said organiser Mike Zoetmulder.

“It’s going to be a great opportunity to showcase Marina Martinique to our participants given the Marina’s status as Africa’s premier open water swimming venue and home of the SA National Open Water Swim Championships.

Sadly under current regulations, no spectators are permitted to attend the event, but photographs and results will be available on the Series website and social media pages throughout the morning,” added Zoetmulder.

Kouga is one of the first Municipalities in the country to kick start events and to try revitalize the ailing tourism industry.

“We welcome the aQuellé Ocean Racing Series to Jeffreys Bay and are proud to be able to host events once again,” said Frances Baxter, the Portfolio Councillor for Tourism.

“Marina Martinique is the open water swim capital of South Africa and even though spectators are not allowed at the Ocean Racing Series, there will still be a benefit to tourism as the event will attract participants from out of town who will visit the restaurants, the retails shops and some will sleep over which will benefit the accommodation industry,” added Baxter.