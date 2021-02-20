Books and Wi-Fi boost for Sea Vista Library

The bookshelves at the Sea Vista Library in St Francis Bay have been dusted and stacked with a wide variety of new reading material for young and old.

The much-needed books, valued at R250 000, were donated by the St Francis Bay Rotary Club, who made it their mission to support education and literacy in local communities. The Afrikaans and isiXhosa books donated, range from fiction to non-fiction.

In addition, TCS Wi-Fi donated free internet installation with an uncapped, unshaped and unthrottled high-speed internet package – ensuring access to quality internet at the library for all community members.

They have, furthermore, built a wireless high site on the building, which will radically improve the internet coverage in the area.

Not stopping there, TCS Wi-Fi is rolling out a series of internet hotspots within Sea Vista to provide the community with a more affordable alternative to mobile data. Vouchers for these hotspots are available at shops around Sea Vista.

“Readers are leaders,” said Kouga Community Services Portfolio Councillor, Danny Benson, as he thanked the St Francis Rotary Club and TCS Wi-Fi for their great work.

“The library will be a hub of knowledge for community members, as well as for generations to come. We need to encourage and motivate learners of all ages to make use of the library.”

He also thanked the hard-working personnel at the library for their dedication and hard work.

“If it was not for the tight ship you are running, we would that have received the donations today,” he said.