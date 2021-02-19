fbpx

The West Wind February 2021 Is Live

Jeffreys Bay 19 February 2021

St Francis Bay – the latest issue of  The West Wind digital lifestyle magazine has been published online. It’s a bumper 62-page issue.

Jam-packed with local content and reviews, The West Wind continues to grow and attract interest both locally and further afield.

“In this issue, we showcase the epic photography skills of Kody McGregor, the PE-based photographer who has been shooting for the JBay Winterfest for 7 years. Kody’s imagery is based around surfing and the ocean, but it goes much further than that,” said editor Craig Jarvis.

“There is a review of the popular St Francis Links Restaurant, and a classic historical piece on the now-extinct wave known as 69’s written by Prof. Cowling, who also writes a fitting story on FOSTER, and the goals and needs of the association.

There are interviews with locals and we report on TCS rolling out WiFi into Sea Vista. We have a look at what’s going on at St Francis College, as well as chat with Lucy Kotse, the College secretary.

We also review the new Office Break working options and facilities available at the Cape St Francis Resort for those people who need an office for a day or two, or longer. Remote working is a growing phenomena in South Africa and the need for coworking space is also growing.

With all the facilities that Cape St Francis Resort offers, it is an attractive option for those who need some peace and quiet, and high-speed internet and once international travel resumes, it will attract digital nomads to South Africa and to Cape St Francis,” added Jarvis.

