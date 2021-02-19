fbpx

Kouga Municipality is tendering for a Fire truck

Jeffreys Bay 19 February 2021

Bid Number: 24/2021
Bid Description: SUPPLY AND DELIVERY OF ONE (1) NEW 2.5 TON 4X4 CHASSIS COMPLETE WITH FULL FIRE FIGHTING PAY LOAD CONFIGURATION INCLUDING PUMP, WATER TANK, HOSE REELS AND STORAGE LOCKERS

Name of Institution: KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY
Place where goods, works or services are required: KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY
Date Published:  16 FEBRUARY 2021
Closing Date / Time:  12 MARCH 2021 AT 12:00
Enquiries: MR. H. VAN ROOYEN
Contact Person: MR. H. VAN ROOYEN
Email: [email protected] and copy [email protected]
Telephone number: 0422002200
FAX Number: 0422008606

Where bid documents can be obtained:
Website: An electronic copy of the tender document will be available on E-Tender portal www.etender.gov.za or the municipal website www.kouga.gov.za as from Tuesday, 16 February 2021.

Physical Address: 33 DA GAMA ROAD, JEFFREYS BAY 6330
Where bids should be delivered: Completed documents in a sealed envelope endorsed “NOTICE NO: 24/2021:“ SUPPLY AND DELIVERY OF ONE (1) NEW 2.5 TON 4X4 CHASSIS COMPLETE WITH FULL FIRE FIGHTING PAY LOAD CONFIGURATION INCLUDING PUMP, WATER TANK, HOSE REELS AND STORAGE LOCKERS, must be placed in the Tender Box 21 St Croix Street (back entrance) or 16 Woltemade Street (front entrance), Jeffrey’s Bay, Room 122 on or before FRIDAY, 12 MARCH 2021 at 12:00.

Physical Address: 21 St Croix Street (back entrance) or 16 Woltemade Street (front entrance), Jeffrey’s Bay

