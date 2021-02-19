Kouga Municipality is tendering for a Fire truck

Bid Number: 24/2021

Bid Description: SUPPLY AND DELIVERY OF ONE (1) NEW 2.5 TON 4X4 CHASSIS COMPLETE WITH FULL FIRE FIGHTING PAY LOAD CONFIGURATION INCLUDING PUMP, WATER TANK, HOSE REELS AND STORAGE LOCKERS

Name of Institution: KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY

Place where goods, works or services are required: KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY

Date Published: 16 FEBRUARY 2021

Closing Date / Time: 12 MARCH 2021 AT 12:00

Enquiries: MR. H. VAN ROOYEN

Contact Person: MR. H. VAN ROOYEN

Email: [email protected] and copy [email protected]

Telephone number: 0422002200

FAX Number: 0422008606

Where bid documents can be obtained:

Website: An electronic copy of the tender document will be available on E-Tender portal www.etender.gov.za or the municipal website www.kouga.gov.za as from Tuesday, 16 February 2021.

Physical Address: 33 DA GAMA ROAD, JEFFREYS BAY 6330

Where bids should be delivered: Completed documents in a sealed envelope endorsed “ NOTICE NO: 24/2021:“ SUPPLY AND DELIVERY OF ONE (1) NEW 2.5 TON 4X4 CHASSIS COMPLETE WITH FULL FIRE FIGHTING PAY LOAD CONFIGURATION INCLUDING PUMP, WATER TANK, HOSE REELS AND STORAGE LOCKERS ”, must be placed in the Tender Box 21 St Croix Street (back entrance) or 16 Woltemade Street (front entrance), Jeffrey’s Bay, Room 122 on or before FRIDAY, 12 MARCH 2021 at 12:00.

Physical Address: 21 St Croix Street (back entrance) or 16 Woltemade Street (front entrance), Jeffrey’s Bay