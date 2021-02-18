fbpx

The West Wind February 2021 Is Live

The West Wind February 2021 Is Live
Jeffreys Bay 18 February 2021

St Francis Bay – the latest issue of The West Wind digital lifestyle magazine has been published online. It’s a bumper 62-page issue.

Jam-packed with local content and reviews, The West Wind continues to grow and attract interest both locally and further afield.

“In this issue, we showcase the epic photography skills of Kody McGregor, the PE-based photographer who has been shooting for the JBay Winterfest for 7 years. Kody’s imagery is based around surfing and the ocean, but it goes much further than that,” said editor Craig Jarvis.

“There is a review of the popular St Francis Links Restaurant, and a classic historical piece on the now-extinct wave known as 69’s written by Prof. Cowling, who also writes a fitting story on FOSTER, and the goals and needs of the association.

Article continues below...

There are interviews with locals and we report on TCS rolling out WiFi into Sea Vista. We have a look at what’s going on at St Francis College, as well as chat with Lucy Kotse, the College secretary.

We also review the new Office Break working options and facilities available at the Cape St Francis Resort for those people who need an office for a day or two, or longer. Remote working is a growing phenomena in South Africa and the need for coworking space is also growing.

With all the facilities that Cape St Francis Resort offers, it is an attractive option for those who need some peace and quiet, and high-speed internet and once international travel resumes, it will attract digital nomads to South Africa and to Cape St Francis,” added Jarvis.

Related Posts

corona open jbay jeffreys bay surf jbay winterfest
Corona Open JBay Wild Cards – Who’s In?

The Wildcard at the Corona Open JBay used to be quite a fun old affair, with a well-planned event run…

03 Jul 2019
corona open jbay jbay winterfest jeffreys bay
Corona Open JBay goes wheelchair friendly

There were waves, warm weather and a great vibe on day one of the Corona Open JBay, with 2000 –…

09 Jul 2019
dylan lightfoot Vissla Central Coast Pro
Dylan Lightfoot wins Port Alfred Surf Classic

Dylan Lightfoot (Jeffreys Bay) and Ariane Ochoa from the Basque region of Spain took out the Men’s and Women’s Qualifying…

26 Apr 2019
Extreme swimming during the JBay Winterfest

There are very few people that can swim for extended periods of time in water measuring less than 15 degrees….

08 May 2018
Kelly Slater and John John Florence To Return To Corona Open JBay

Two times world champion John John Florence from Hawaii and 11 times world champion Kelly Slater from America will both…

01 May 2019
The third JBay Winterfest is going to rock

The third annual JBay Winterfest is around the corner, and it looks all set to be a bigger celebration than…

17 Jun 2015
Will John Smit or Bob Skinstad win the Oakley X-Over at JBay WinterFest

Jeffreys Bay is gearing up for the the Oakley X-Over Challenge, a celebrity event at the JBay WinterFest. Much excitement…

23 May 2014
JBU Supertrial on for tomorrow

The JBU Supertrial presented by RVCA is back on for tomorrow (Sunday). Invited surfers and alternates are going to meet…

13 Jun 2015
Ludi Du Toit wins Loggers Classic at Lower Point

This year the JBay Winterfest inaugurated a brand new event, being the JBay Loggers Classic, held at Lower Point over…

25 Jul 2017
Where to watch the Volkswagen Rally in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay will be hi-octane when the VW Rally hits the streets on Friday evening, with the centre of town…

08 Jul 2014
First winter swell hits JBay

After a long summer, the JBay local surfers got their first signs that wave season is on its way when…

24 Mar 2014
jbay winterfest jeffreys bay
Exciting routes for JBay Wind Farm MTB Classic

Things are heating up for the 2018 JBay Windfarm MTB Classic. Hosted by the JBay Winterfest, the tracks and routes…

28 Jun 2018
Photo of the day – dolphins body surfing in Jeffreys Bay

The JBay WinterFest had it all – big waves for the surfers and plenty of action in all the other…

20 Jul 2014
Tom Curren beats Occy at Supertubes

The JBay Winterfest saw two of the world’s most iconic surfers take on the classic walls of Supertubes, during the…

27 Jul 2014
Challenging conditions for JBay Wind Farm MTB Classic

The sixth edition of the JBay Wind Farm MTB Classic took place on Saturday 14 July. Riders of all ages…

16 Jul 2018