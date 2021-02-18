Slight increase in Covid cases in Kouga

There has been a slight increase in the number of active COVID-19 infections in the Kouga region.

Active cases climbed to 13 as at February 14, according to the latest report from the Department of Health. This is an increase of four active cases compared to February 8 when there were only nine active cases.

Sadly, one more COVID-19 related death was recorded during this period, with the total number of deaths now at 108.

The breakdown per town is as follows: Jeffreys Bay (9), Humansdorp (3), Hankey (1), Loerie (0), Oyster Bay (0), Patensie (0), St Francis Bay (0) and Thornhill (0).

The hotspot areas are Hankey (1), Humansdorp Town (3), Jeffreys Bay Central (6), Ocean View (1) and Wavecrest (2).

The cumulative total for the region stood at 5 362, including 5 241 recoveries.

Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, expressed his deepest sympathy to those who lost loved ones to the pandemic.