Kouga puts breaks on corruption

Jeffreys Bay 18 February 2021

Kouga Municipality has requested for residents’ patience at the Humansdorp Traffic Department.

This after an employee at the Traffic Department was arrested for the fraudulent issuing of roadworthy certificates and drivers’ licenses.

“As a result, some employees with vital passwords and codes necessary for the effective operation of the system, did not come to work, resulting in delays in service,” said Kouga Speaker, Hattingh Bornman.

“We urgently appeal to all residents, especially those not living in the Kouga region, to only visit the Traffic Department when absolutely necessary.

Alternatively, residents can go to the Traffic Department in Kareedouw and Joubertina. “We ask all patrons outside the Kouga region not to make use of our services until we are fully operational again.”

Bornman said that as a governance they have zero tolerance for corruption in the institution and they will always strive for good governance and service excellence. “We apologise for the inconvenience and are addressing the problem.”

