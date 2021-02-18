DA set to govern more Eastern Cape Municipalities in 2021

The Democratic Alliance believes it can save Karoo towns like Cradock and Graaff-Reinet, and govern the municipalities of Inxuba Yethemba and Dr Beyers Naude after the 2021 Local Government Elections.

Towns like Cradock and Graaff-Reinet used to be the crown jewels of rural Eastern Cape, but decades under an ANC government have seen these towns stripped of their former glory.

Residents have become accustomed to raw sewage flowing in the streets, next to their houses and places of business, massive potholes littering the streets, rubbish not being collected and constant water and electricity outages.

The lack of service delivery has destroyed the local economy, as businesses and residents leave to search for better prospects.

Article continues below...

In the Eastern Cape local government is collapsing after decades of ANC corruption and mismanagement:

Eskom is owed over R2 billion

14 Municipalities are financially unsustainable

Eight municipalities got disclaimers in the last audit outcome

The DA has, however, proven it can govern successfully in the Eastern Cape and since taking over the government of the Kouga Municipality in 2016, the party has achieved the following successes: