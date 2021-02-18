26 year old man shot dead in Humansdorp

Police are investigating a case of murder after a man,26,was shot and killed in Humansdorp on Tuesday night.

At about 22:30, three suspects were seen chasing a man in Jeggels Street, Arcadia in Humansdorp.

Several gun shots were then heard. A man (26) was later found dead on the street with gunshot wounds in the upper body.

The Humansdorp Police have opened a case of murder.

At this stage, a motive for the shooting is unknown, and the police are looking at all possibilities.

The deceased’s name is being withheld until the next-of-kin have been notified.

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Corne Smit at 082 441 7613.

The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information is strictly confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous