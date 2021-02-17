fbpx

Print media is on its last legs as circulation continues to decline

Jeffreys Bay 17 February 2021

Many of us now get our news online with Facebook, Google and Twitter being popular places to find out what’s happening in the world.

According to an article published on Moneyweb print media circulation has declined 59 % since 2016 with revered publications like the Cape Argus down 70 %, Pretoria News down a staggering 87 %, The Star down 74 % and locally the Herald is down 36 % and distributes 11533 copies a day.

In Jeffreys Bay alone, the Our Times has closed its doors while The Coerant is no longer published either.

What does this mean for advertisers?

Advertising spend in print media continues to decline and will see a further drop in distribution of the former leaders mentioned above.

Facebook and Google remain  popular with advertisers with 23 % and 29 % of market share respectively.

What is often overlooked however, is paid for advertorials with online news publications that reach a local community such as JBay News.

The new normal for advertisers wanting to reach their target market is to purchase an advertorial instead of a banner in a print newspaper or even a banner in an online publication – which many of us simply “block out” when scrolling on our cell phones or laptops.

Nowadays an advertiser can rather have an article created that can highlight their product and let a consumer read about the product and click through via links to the advertisers website or facebook page.

An added advantage is the article can also be promoted on the online news publication’s facebook page such as theJBay News Facebook page which has over 30 000 followers.

This will ensure a wide reach of potential clients in a way that print media could never do.

Should you wish to find out more about how to advertise in the digital era, send an email to [email protected] and join the tech economy at affordable rates.

