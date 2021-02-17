Four Championship Surf Tour Events for Australia

The World Surf League has announced that four Championship Tour events are scheduled to take place in Australia during April and May.

New South Wales and Western Australia have given the green light for pre-approved quarantine bubbles.

All tour stops and dates subject to change due to applicable COVID-19 related restrictions, including global travel restrictions.

The four events are:

Rip Curl Newcastle Cup: April 1 – 1

Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic: April 16 – 26

Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro: May 2-12

Rip Curl Rottnest Search: May 16 – 26

“The WSL is truly excited to have the CT coming back to Australia in 2021 with the addition of an extra event,” said WSL APAC General Manager, Andrew Stark.

“This year, the Aussie CT leg is looking very different to what we’re used to due to COVID-19, with the addition of three new stops. Although it’s genuinely disappointing to miss locations like Bells Beach and Snapper Rocks this year, we are stoked to add Newcastle, North Narrabeen and Rottnest Island to the schedule.”

Article continues below...

Last week, the WSL announced the agreement with the New South Wales Government that will see all international competitors board a chartered flight in Los Angeles that will land in Sydney.

Once in Australia, all travelling athletes and support staff will undergo the mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine and must receive a medical clearance from public health officials before entering the general community and preparing for competition in Newcastle.

No announcements have been made by the World Surf League regarding the JBay Open that normally takes place in Jeffreys Bay in July every year.

Last year the JBay Open was cancelled due to lockdown and with an anticipated third wave of Covid expected in South African anytime between April and July, the risk exists that the event will not take place again this year.