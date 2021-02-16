fbpx

Aston Bay Property for sale – close to the beach and lagoon

Jeffreys Bay 16 February 2021

Price: R 650 000

This gem wont be on the market for long. With one bedroom, one bathroom and a single garage its a perfect buy for those wanting to scale down or even as a first time buy. The property also has a single garage.

Situated in a quiet part of Aston Bay, it is very close to the lagoon and the beach, with a small supermarket and bottle store just around the corner.

Aston Bay is an undiscovered gem and is relatively crime free with a beach that is world class and the Seekoei Nature Reserve offers hiking trials and is a bird watchers paradise.

Rates are R 383 per month and the levy is R 357 per month.

For more information contact Nicholas Melck on 0721993395

