Kouga Traffic Department re-opens for Learners Licences

The Kouga Traffic Department in Hankey has re-opened for new learner’s licence applications.

The office is also open for vehicle licensing and registrations.

Kouga Community Services Portfolio Councillor, Daniel Benson, said no new driving licence applications could be considered yet, as per the national directive.

The office is open from 07:30 to 16:14 to the public from 08:00 to 15:00, Mondays to Thursdays, and from 07:30 to 14:00 on Fridays. The cashiers will close at 15:00 and 14:00 respectively.

Article continues below...

Benson said all prescribed hygiene measures, disinfection controls and health protocols were in place at the registration offices and testing centres. “Social distancing will be enforced at all times and hand sanitiser will be available.

“It is, furthermore, mandatory for all visitors and staff to wear masks. These could be cloth or homemade masks, covering the mouth and nose.

“We ask that residents be patient should they visit the office, as delays may be experienced due to the COVID-19 safety precautions that must be followed.”