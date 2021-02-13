fbpx

Protected Area Management Plan for Noorsekloof Nature Reserve

Jeffreys Bay 13 February 2021

INVITATION TO REGISTER AS AN INTERESTED AND AFFECTED PARTY FOR THE PREPARATION OF A PROTECTED AREA MANAGEMENT PLAN FOR THE NOORSEKLOOF NATURE RESERVE

Notice is hereby given of the Kouga Municipality’s intention to prepare a Protected Area Management Plan for a local authority Nature Reserve in its jurisdiction known as the Noorsekloof Nature Reserve, in accordance with Section 39 and Section 41 of the National Environmental Management: Protected Areas Act (No. 57 of 2003).

A Protected Area Management Plan is a long-term strategic document which informs the protection, conservation and management of the Protected Area concerned.

It provides, amongst other things, a strategic and operational management framework to ensure that a Protected Area is protected, conserved and managed exclusively for the purpose for which it was established and in accordance with any applicable national, provincial and local legislation.

The Protected Area Management Plan for the Noorsekloof Nature Reserve will be prepared based on consultations with other organs of state, local communities and other affected parties which have an interest in the Noorsekloof Nature Reserve, as required in terms of Section 39(3) of National Environmental Management: Protected Areas Act (No. 57 of 2003).

Once completed, the draft Protected Area Management Plan will be approved by the Member of the Provincial Executive Council for Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism of the Eastern Cape Province and formally adopted by the Kouga Municipality.

The Noorsekloof Nature Reserve is a 28 hectare reserve in the suburb of Wavecrest, Jeffreys Bay.

The nature reserve is roughly 200m wide at its narrowest, widening to about 400m in the heart of the kloof. It lies in amongst homes and neighbourhoods, and an adjoining narrow greenbelt connects it to the beach.

Its narrowness, and the fact that it lies in amongst residential development, places it under constant threat. The Noorsekloof Reserve is predominantly valley bushveld, a plant type that has received little publicity, unlike fynbos, and is thus barely conserved.

Valley bushveld occurs in hot dry valleys and rivers and is dense, sometimes even impenetrable thorny or succulent shrubs. Over 50 bird species, including the Knysna Loerie, Knysna woodpecker, and paradise flycatcher make the reserve their home.

Members of the public and any other relevant stakeholders with an interest in the Noorsekloof Nature Reserve are hereby invited to register as an interested and affected party on or before 1 March 2021.

Should you wish to register as an interested and affected party, or if you have any enquiries, please contact: Nomvelo Siwela at [email protected]; or Anele Kumalo at [email protected]

