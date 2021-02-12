Don’t ignore an overactive security system

The sound of an alarm going off or an electric fence “buzzing” is not uncommon in most suburbs, considering the majority of homes are protected from the perimeter inwards with security systems.

These systems need to be regularly checked and properly maintained or their function to protect your home and loved ones could turn into a ‘cry wolf’ scenario,” warns Charnel Hattingh, Head of Marketing and Communications for Fidelity ADT.

“The problem with faulty security systems, like an alarm, is that neighbors eventually become desensitized to the sound of it and nobody bothers to go out to investigate the actual cause,” Hattingh says.

“Meanwhile, many of these scenarios are the work of crafty criminals working on a way of gaining entry to premises.”

Common things criminals tamper with include electric fencing and automated gates. They also take advantage of load shedding, which runs alarm and gate motor batteries down.

In an ideal world – for security companies especially – homeowners would all ensure their security systems are of high quality and working properly all the time.

Hattingh says, however, the reality is that many people install DIY devices and gadgets they buy online or at a store and these are simply not as reliable or durable as systems from security professionals.

Her advice for anyone suffering the pains of a neighbor’s alarm or garden beams going off continuously or having to wear earplugs to block out an annoying electric fence which sparks all night, is to confront the matter head on as quickly as possible – for the safety of the entire suburb.

“There is always an explanation and a way to sort the problem out, so be neighborly by trying to be part of the solution,” Hattingh says.

Five ways to take action and to avoid an overactive security system: