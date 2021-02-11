fbpx

ANC in Kouga Municipality must remove councillor arrested on fraud charges

ANC in Kouga Municipality must remove councillor arrested on fraud charges
Jeffreys Bay 11 February 2021

The Democratic Alliance in the Eastern Cape has welcomed the swift action by the Hawks in arresting five people, including a high ranking ANC politician in the Kouga Municipality.

Three former EP Rugby Union officials and two co-accused appeared briefly in the PE Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday afternoon where they were charged with fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The charge sheet states that the five accused acted with common purposes in submitting a false invoice to the value of R283 000 for the hiring of sports fields and a second false invoice to the value of just over R174 000 for catering services to the Union.

An investigation was launched after EP Rugby Union President Andre Rademan prevented the payment of the two invoices.

The ANC confirmed at a press conference that ANC Caucus Leader in the Kouga Municipality, Cllr Eldridge Februarie has been arrested.

Article continues below...

“Cllr Februarie is one of five people that were arrested today for allegedly defrauding the Eastern Province Rugby Union (EPRU) of more than R450 000. The suspects are being charged with fraud and money laundering.

Februarie has been under investigation since last year for his part in submitting alleged fraudulent invoices to the union,” said DA Provincial Chairperson Andrew Whitfield.

“It is now crystal clear that the ANC’s press conference yesterday, during which they announced that they are tabling a motion of no confidence in the Executive Mayor of the Kouga Municipality, Horatio Hendricks, was nothing more than a smoke screen to distract from the rampant corruption within the party.

If the ANC is serious about rooting out corruption, it should remove Cllr Februarie with immediate effect,” added Whitfield.

Related Posts

DA is for the poor people says ANC

During a budget debate in the Nelson Mandela Bay Council yesterday ANC Councillor Andile Mfunda referred to the DA as…

28 Mar 2014
Log on to the DA Virtual Town Hall meeting this evening

Tune in for a Virtual Town Hall meeting this evening with DA Leader, John Steenhuisen, Kouga Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, and…

21 Jan 2021
point jeffreys bay
Not enough Police in Jeffreys Bay

The South African Police is insufficiently resourced to fight crime Jeffreys Bay. A growing population and an increase in crime…

14 Feb 2020
Incumbent DA Provincial Leader and Chairperson nominated unopposed

The members of the Democratic Alliance in the Eastern Cape have shown faith in the current leadership by nominating unopposed…

12 Aug 2020
Paul Perez contract with Kings terminated

Eastern Province Rugby have confirmed that they have terminated Samoan winger Paul Perez’ contract with immediate effect. Perez, who was…

15 Nov 2014
andrew whitfield democratic alliance kouga jeffreys bay tsitsi-kouga constituency
Andrew Whitfield to lead the DA in Kouga

The Democratic Alliance has deployed the Eastern Cape Provincial Chairperson, Andrew Whitfield, as the new leader of the Tsitsi-Kouga Constituency….

21 Jun 2019
South Africa’s DNA testing backlog 117 000 and climbing

The Democratic Alliance has requested National Police Commissioner, General Kehla Sitole, to urgently investigate partnerships with private laboratories to tackle…

08 Dec 2020
DA launches fight to reopen beaches

The Democratic Alliance in the Eastern Cape welcomes the decision by the Kouga Municipality to seek urgent relief from the…

17 Dec 2020
Super rugby for the Eastern Province Kings

The South African Rugby Union (SARU) on Thursday confirmed South Africa’s participants in Vodacom Super Rugby at a General Meeting…

16 Aug 2012
Five SA legends inducted into Rugby Hall of Fame

Twenty five greats of the game whose careers spanned three centuries have been inducted into the World Rugby Hall of…

21 Sep 2015
Andrew Whitfield DA Shadow Minister of Police Jeffreys Bay
R 20 billion budget cuts would cause a loss of 23 000 Policemen

The South African Police announced in Parliament on Wednesday (21 August 2019) that National Treasury has instructed them to cut…

24 Aug 2019
DA presents plan to prevent farm murders

The Democratic Alliance has announced a plan to bring law and order back to our rural communities. The six point…

02 Oct 2019
EP Rugby on the Rise

  Following their 49 -6 demolition of old foes Border, there is renewed hope amongst Eastern Province supporters that a…

30 Aug 2010
crime jeffreys bay
76 % of SA police stations have no rape kits for victims

The Democratic Alliance has revealed that 76% of police stations in South Africa do not have adult rape kits in…

13 Aug 2019
Port Elizabeth stan blumberg
Bhisho does not have the power to declare election of NMB Mayor invalid

The DA has no doubt that the election of Executive Mayor Nqaba Bhanga in Nelson Mandela Bay was legitimate and…

09 Dec 2020