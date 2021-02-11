ANC in Kouga Municipality must remove councillor arrested on fraud charges

The Democratic Alliance in the Eastern Cape has welcomed the swift action by the Hawks in arresting five people, including a high ranking ANC politician in the Kouga Municipality.

Three former EP Rugby Union officials and two co-accused appeared briefly in the PE Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday afternoon where they were charged with fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The charge sheet states that the five accused acted with common purposes in submitting a false invoice to the value of R283 000 for the hiring of sports fields and a second false invoice to the value of just over R174 000 for catering services to the Union.

An investigation was launched after EP Rugby Union President Andre Rademan prevented the payment of the two invoices.

The ANC confirmed at a press conference that ANC Caucus Leader in the Kouga Municipality, Cllr Eldridge Februarie has been arrested.

“Cllr Februarie is one of five people that were arrested today for allegedly defrauding the Eastern Province Rugby Union (EPRU) of more than R450 000. The suspects are being charged with fraud and money laundering.

Februarie has been under investigation since last year for his part in submitting alleged fraudulent invoices to the union,” said DA Provincial Chairperson Andrew Whitfield.

“It is now crystal clear that the ANC’s press conference yesterday, during which they announced that they are tabling a motion of no confidence in the Executive Mayor of the Kouga Municipality, Horatio Hendricks, was nothing more than a smoke screen to distract from the rampant corruption within the party.

If the ANC is serious about rooting out corruption, it should remove Cllr Februarie with immediate effect,” added Whitfield.