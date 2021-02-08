Local teenagers save girl from drowning in Jeffreys Bay

A day at the ocean nearly turned into a disaster when a 17 year old girl from Hankey went swimming at a Jeffreys Bay beach on Saturday afternoon and gotr caught in a rip current.

Fortunately four Jeffreys Bay teenagers noticed the girl being swept out to sea at Checkers beach and went to her rescue.

It appeared that a brother and sister, from Hankey, had been swept out to sea by rip currents. The boy had managed to get to shore safely and unscathed, but his sister was caught in strong rip currents.

“Local girls Lisa Stumpf, 19, and Megan Johnson, 14, who were at the beach, were approached by a lady frantically asking them for help. The lady was indicating that her son and her daughter were being swept out to sea and they were in danger.

“Lisa and Megan immediately alerted their friend Abbygail Janse van Rensburg, 14, and Lisa’s twin sister Karla Stumpf, 19. They all live adjacent to that beach, said NSRI spokesman Craig Lambinon.

Abbygail is the daughter of a founding member and former station commander of NSRI Jeffreys Bay, Rieghard Janse van Rensburg.

The girls raised the alarm alerting NSRI and the emergency services.

At that stage the boy had reached the shore without assistance and he was safe but the girl was caught in rip currents and she continued to be swept further out to sea.

The four local girls knew that they needed to act fast and time was of the essence so Lisa handed Abbygail a body-board to be used for floatation.

Karla put on a pair of flippers and together Abbygail and Karla then swam 100 meters out to sea through the surf and they reached the casualty girl who was still caught up in the rip currents.

Using the body-board for floatation, Abbygail and Karla assisted the casualty girl to float and then they guided her through the breaking surf safely to the beach.

At that stage NSRI Jeffreys Bay crew and paramedics had arrived at the beach and the casualty girl was medically assessed by paramedics.

Following some medical treatment in an ambulance she was released requiring no further assistance.