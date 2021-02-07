fbpx

Covid cases drop to nine in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay 7 February 2021

The second wave of Covid-19 has diminished in the Kouga region with just nine active cases being reported in Jeffreys Bay as at 5 February.

Humansdorp, Hankey and St Francis Bay with only one case each, make up the total of 12 active cases throughout the Kouga Municipality.

It was pleasing to see people on the beaches this weekend, as residents enjoyed the relaxed lockdown regulations.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 476 135.

2 435 new cases of Covid were identified in South Africa, which augers well for the country.

Healthcare workers will be the first in line to receive vaccines in South Africa.

Phase one, which is expected to be concluded after three months, includes everyone who deals with the sick in hospitals, clinics, universities, research bodies and traditional healers.

The second phase will include essential workers such as teachers, the police, the elderly and those living with underlying health conditions.

Government hopes to reach 16.5 million people after the first two phase of vaccination and the rest of the population will be vaccinated in the third phase.

