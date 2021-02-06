Kouga Municipality is tendering for a High Density Filing System

Bid Number: 9/2021
Bid Description: SUPPLY, DELIVERY AND INSTALLATION OF CUSTOM-MADE HIGH-DENSITY FILING SYSTEM TO KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY
Name of Institution: KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY
Place where goods, works or services are required: KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY
Date Published: 05 FEBRUARY 2021
Closing Date / Time: 16 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 12:00
Enquiries: MRS. M. ROSSOUW
Contact Person: MRS. M. ROSSOUW
Email: [email protected] and copy [email protected]
Telephone number: 0422002200
FAX Number: 0422008606
Where bid documents can be obtained:
Website: Compulsory Terms of Reference Document containing specifications and necessary documentation will be available on E-Tender portal www.etender.gov.za or the municipal website www.kouga.gov.za.
Physical Address: 33 DA GAMA ROAD JEFFREYS BAY 6330
Where bids should be delivered: Quotations in a sealed envelope endorsed “NOTICE NO: 9/2021: “SUPPLY, DELIVERY AND INSTALLATION OF CUSTOM-MADE HIGH-DENSITY FILING SYSTEM TO KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY”, must be placed in the Tender Box 21 St Croix Street (back entrance) or 16 Woltemade Street (front entrance), Jeffreys Bay, Room 122 on or before TUESDAY, 16 FEBRUARY 2021 at 12:00.
Physical Address: 21 St Croix Street (back entrance) or 16 Woltemade Street (front entrance), Jeffreys Bay