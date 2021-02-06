fbpx

Kouga Municipality is tendering for a High Density Filing System

Kouga Municipality is tendering for a High Density Filing System
Jeffreys Bay 6 February 2021

Bid Number: 9/2021
Bid Description: SUPPLY, DELIVERY AND INSTALLATION OF CUSTOM-MADE HIGH-DENSITY FILING SYSTEM TO KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY
Name of Institution: KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY

Place where goods, works or services are required: KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY

Date Published: 05 FEBRUARY 2021
Closing Date / Time: 16 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 12:00
Enquiries: MRS. M. ROSSOUW
Contact Person: MRS. M. ROSSOUW
Email: [email protected] and copy [email protected]
Telephone number: 0422002200
FAX Number: 0422008606

Where bid documents can be obtained:

Website: Compulsory Terms of Reference Document containing specifications and necessary documentation will be available on E-Tender portal www.etender.gov.za or the municipal website www.kouga.gov.za.

Article continues below...

Physical Address: 33 DA GAMA ROAD JEFFREYS BAY 6330

Where bids should be delivered: Quotations in a sealed envelope endorsed “NOTICE NO: 9/2021: “SUPPLY, DELIVERY AND INSTALLATION OF CUSTOM-MADE HIGH-DENSITY FILING SYSTEM TO KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY”, must be placed in the Tender Box 21 St Croix Street (back entrance) or 16 Woltemade Street (front entrance), Jeffreys Bay, Room 122 on or before TUESDAY, 16 FEBRUARY 2021 at 12:00.

Physical Address: 21 St Croix Street (back entrance) or 16 Woltemade Street (front entrance), Jeffreys Bay

Related Posts

Invitees for 2011 Xcel Showdown @ Supertubes announced

The much-anticipated list of invited surfers for this event has been released, with a few surprises and a few regulars…

19 May 2011
james ribbink vissla jeffreys bay
James Ribbink signs sponsorship deal with Vissla

Vissla South Africa has announced that they have signed up dynamic young Durban surfer James Ribbink onto their team. “James…

14 Feb 2019
Olympic swimmers dominate at Marina Martinique

World class swimming action took place in Jeffreys Bay on Sunday and the couple of hundred spectators who braved the…

18 Nov 2011
Police conduct “clean up’ operation

  During the past week all the Police Stations in the Humansdorp cluster have been busy with an operation to…

23 Jul 2010
Tourist rescued from Jeffreys Bay beach

A horse ride on the Kabeljous beach ended with an Australian tourist being rescued after she fell from her horse…

10 Oct 2017
Corona Open JBay Jeffreys Bay
Jordy Smith a top contender for the Corona JBay Open 2019

The Corona JBay Open, South Africa’s only World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT) event is fast approaching, and the…

28 May 2019
Local swimmers qualify for Robben Island crossing

Two local swimmers braved icy conditions in Cape Town over the weekend to swim in the qualifying event for the…

22 Feb 2011
Photo of the day – JBay Open tower

The JBay Open is bigger and better than ever before with a massive grandstand and areas for judges, the surfers…

09 Jul 2015
Next CPF meeting in August

  The Jeffreys Bay CPF has announced that the next general meeting will be on 2 August at the Jeffreys…

06 Jul 2010
No World Surf League events until end of May

Due to the continued spread of the Corona Virus, the World Surf League (WSL) is postponing or canceling all events…

17 Mar 2020
If you cannot control Nukes…..do not build them

The catastrophe of the nuclear meltdown in Japan has brought home the stark reality of what can go wrong with…

15 Apr 2011
St Francis – J’Bay paddle race

New frontiers are being challenged all the time in sport and a new race has been created for the surf…

18 Aug 2010
Protest march allowed during Billabong

  Permission has been granted by the Kouga Municipality to hold a “No Nuke at Thyspunt” march on the 17th…

06 Jul 2010
jbay winterfest jeffreys bay bowls club
Bowling action at JBay Winterfest

The inaugural Open 4’s JBay Winterfest Bowls Tournament is set to roll off at the Jeffreys Bay Bowling Club (JBBC)…

19 May 2019
main beach jeffreys bay
Jet ski accident at Main Beach

At 09h00 on Saturday, 26th October, the NSRI Jeffreys Bay were activated due to reports of a jet-ski accident at…

28 Oct 2019