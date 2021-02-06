Kouga Municipality is tendering for a High Density Filing System

Bid Number: 9/2021

Bid Description: SUPPLY, DELIVERY AND INSTALLATION OF CUSTOM-MADE HIGH-DENSITY FILING SYSTEM TO KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY

Name of Institution: KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY

Place where goods, works or services are required: KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY

Date Published: 05 FEBRUARY 2021

Closing Date / Time: 16 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 12:00

Enquiries: MRS. M. ROSSOUW

Contact Person: MRS. M. ROSSOUW

Email: [email protected] and copy [email protected]

Telephone number: 0422002200

FAX Number: 0422008606

Where bid documents can be obtained:

Website: Compulsory Terms of Reference Document containing specifications and necessary documentation will be available on E-Tender portal www.etender.gov.za or the municipal website www.kouga.gov.za.

Article continues below...

Physical Address: 33 DA GAMA ROAD JEFFREYS BAY 6330

Where bids should be delivered: Quotations in a sealed envelope endorsed “NOTICE NO: 9/2021: “SUPPLY, DELIVERY AND INSTALLATION OF CUSTOM-MADE HIGH-DENSITY FILING SYSTEM TO KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY”, must be placed in the Tender Box 21 St Croix Street (back entrance) or 16 Woltemade Street (front entrance), Jeffreys Bay, Room 122 on or before TUESDAY, 16 FEBRUARY 2021 at 12:00.

Physical Address: 21 St Croix Street (back entrance) or 16 Woltemade Street (front entrance), Jeffreys Bay