With the beaches and lagoons once again open for the public, residents can visit one of the jewels in Jeffreys Bay – the Kabeljous lagoon.

With a nature reserve flanking one side of the Kabeljous Lagoon, and the suburb of Kabeljous the other side, the river mouth is popular with wind surfers, birders and people who just want to experience nature in a safe environment.

Article continues below...

Jeffreys Bay photographer Joey Nel captured this magnificent image of a Kabeljous sunset.