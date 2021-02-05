Buffalo Rally postponed until October

As uncertainty grows in South Africa regarding the lifting of restrictions on social gathering, the organisers of the Buffalo Rally have announced the event will be postponed until October 2021.

The Buff was scheduled to be held during April in Mossel Bay.

“We regret because of the uncertainly over the Government’s lifting of the restriction on social gatherings, we thought it wise to postpone the Buff from April 2021 to the 29th of October 2021.

Even if by some miracle the Government lifts the restrictions in March, we will not have sufficient time to properly prepare for the event in April.

Needless to say, the hosting of the October event will be dependent upon the Government’s Covid-19 restrictions, which hopefully will be lifted by then,” said the organisers on their facebook page.

Article continues below...

The Buffalo Rally was first held on 1969 with Bathurst in the Eastern Cape being the venue for the 250 bikers who attended.

Port Elizabeth became the venue for the Buff for many years in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s.

Since 2005, Mossel Bay has hosted the Buffalo Rally, which is organised by the Nomads and is attended by over 5000 bikers, who contribute millions to the economy of the town.