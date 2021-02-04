fbpx

The Democratic Alliance has brought positive change to Kouga

The Democratic Alliance has brought positive change to Kouga
Jeffreys Bay 4 February 2021

The DA has brought change and significant developments to Kouga Municipality since taking over government in 2016.

After narrowly losing the 2011 municipal election due to some voters deciding to support minority parties, the DA won the 2016 election with a convincing 17 -12 majority in the Kouga Council.

This outright majority has enabled the DA to govern Kouga effectively and bring changes that have positively impacted the lives of residents in the Municipality.

Some of the improvements are not always visible, like the construction and upgrading of sewage plants.

“The Kruisfontein Water Treatment Works was constructed at a cost of R85, 6 million while the Sea Vista Water Treatment Works was upgraded at a cost of R31-million under the DA government in Kouga Municipality.

Article continues below...

The Sea Vista plant services the wider St Francis Bay area, thereby facilitating future development in a fast growing part of Kouga Municipality, while the Kruisfontein plant will benefit up to 5000 households. ” said Kouga Mayor Horatio Hendricks.

“Where the DA governs, we govern well,” added Hendricks.

The 2021 municipal elections are supposed to be held later this year with no fixed date set as yet.

Related Posts

191 active Covid cases in Kouga

Covid-19 infections have stabilised in Kouga with 191 active cases reported as at 1 January 2021. Jeffreys Bay remains the…

03 Jan 2021
Major leak in water line to St Francis and Paradise Beach

The Kouga Municipality has issued an urgent call to residents from St Francis Bay, Cape St Francis and Paradise Beach…

11 Nov 2013
Calamari Festival takes place on 23 September in St Francis Bay

Do you love fresh, local seafood and gathering with friends and family? If the answer is yes, than make sure…

19 Sep 2017
st francis bay fire
Bush clearing of residential properties begins in St Francis Bay

Bush clearing is taking place in St Francis Bay to reduce the risk of fires damaging or destroying houses. “Thus…

19 Jun 2020
Get Ready For The St Francis Bay Oktoberfest 2017

Set in the  beautiful seaside village of St Francis Bay, the annual Oktoberfest is an experience not to be missed….

27 Sep 2017
Log on to the DA Virtual Town Hall meeting this evening

Tune in for a Virtual Town Hall meeting this evening with DA Leader, John Steenhuisen, Kouga Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, and…

21 Jan 2021
Water restrictions the ‘new normal’ in Kouga

As the Festive Season approaches and temperatures climb, residents and holiday-makers are reminded that water restrictions remain in place throughout…

05 Dec 2018
kromensee sand river nature reserves
New nature reserves for St Francis Bay

THE Kromensee Nature Reserve and the Sand River Private Nature Reserve are two new nature reserves that are situated just…

22 Aug 2018
Apply to host events and holiday activities in Kouga this Festive Season

The closing date is drawing near for event organisers who would like to operate in the Kouga region over the…

21 Oct 2020
main beach jeffreys bay
JBay beaches closed for holiday season

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last night that beaches in the Eastern Cape and Garden Route will be closed for the…

15 Dec 2020
Handover of first RDP houses in over a decade at Humansdorp

Thirty-five families from Humansdorp received the biggest Christmas presents of their lives today when the first RDP houses of the…

11 Dec 2017
Kouga owes Millions for water

The Democratic Alliance councillors in both Kouga and the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro (NMBM) are fully aware of the acknowledgement…

25 Jan 2013
St Francis Bay runner-up in Best Police Station Award

SRA Cameras and Security Systems credited for the sharp decline in crime in St Francis Bay The St Francis Bay…

13 Dec 2019
Photo of the day – St Francis sunrise

As summer slowly slips past towards winter, the crisp early mornings are still providing some great sunrises. Article continues below……

08 Apr 2014
main beach jeffreys bay
Stay safe on the beach this summer

Jeffreys Bay – Thousands of people flocked to the beaches in Jeffreys Bay and St Francis Bay yesterday to enjoy…

21 Dec 2019