fbpx

Pros And Cons of Aerial and Underground Fibre Infrastructure

Pros And Cons of Aerial and Underground Fibre Infrastructure
Jeffreys Bay 4 February 2021

There is no disputing the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic has sparked the biggest work-from-home movement in modern history. If you compare our communications capabilities to that of the world during the 1918 influenza pandemic, today we’re spoiled with communication channels and connectivity options to enable remote working so that we can remain operational while staying home.

The pandemic has also highlighted the educational and entertainment benefits of having a high-speed internet connection at home.

Our growing need for and reliance on connectivity for almost every facet of our business and personal lives stresses the importance of reliable access to the internet, which is fast approaching the status of a human right.

It is undeniable that high-speed, reliable and affordable Internet access is critical. Throughout South Africa, providers are rolling out fibre at rapid rates across the country, in a highly competitive market.

As employers and individuals experience significantly higher productivity levels than before, it may well be that our new normal becomes a long-term feature of our lives, making the emphasis on tomorrow’s bandwidth demands more pertinent than ever before.

Remote working and coworking spaces are becoming common, even in towns like Jeffreys Bay, where digital nomads will fuel the new normal in tourism as fibre will provide the connectivity needed for the tech economy to flourish.

Fibre To The Rescue

An optical fibre network is considered fundamental for all homes when it comes to scalable, secure and cost-effective transmission of large volumes of data.

It has certainly become the de facto standard for these trying times when businesses need to stay connected to employees and customers who are staying and working from home.

Throw home schooling and keeping your family entertained while cooped up in the mix, and you realise just how fundamental the internet, and connectivity is in our daily lives.

The quality of a fibre connection hinges on its speed and reliable infrastructure, which requires careful planning and a high level of installation expertise and capacity.

Costs, time constraints, existing infrastructure and services also play a role. When rolling out fibre infrastructure, Fibre Network Operators (FNOs) normally use two installation methods:

  • Aerial – above ground on poles.
  • Underground – through ducts/conduits.

In some cases, a combination of the two methods must be used.

Pros And Cons Of Aerial And Underground Deployment

Cost and reliability are two crucial factors when it comes to choosing between an aerial or underground approach to fibre installation.

Article continues below...

Aerial cables are preferred and a cost-effective solution in rural or low-density areas, especially if existing pole infrastructure can be used.

However, in most instances such poles need to be installed and most private property owners and authorities are not in favour of erecting new poles in the road reserve.

It also comes with many challenges such as time-consuming negotiations with multiple property owners for permission to erect poles on their properties, unrestricted access to the properties for routine and emergency maintenance work which is problematic, while aerial deployments are also exposed to weather hazards and susceptible to damage from vandalism, tree branches, wind, storms, animals and fire – making aerial fibre less reliable.

Aerial cable is fragile and it will strain, sag and eventually break when exposed to the elements for an extended time.

While underground deployment has a higher initial increased cost and hassle-factor, it is the preferred method for municipalities and most customers.

The cables are buried underground and thus are not susceptible to the elements, it is also more flexible and expandable in the long term which makes it more reliable.  Fibre in underground duct solutions are also invisible once installed, so have an aesthetic advantage.

Choosing between aerial and underground fibre is driven by the terrain and surrounding conditions for the fibre installation.

Rocky terrain would make trenching and digging underground near impossible in terms of cost, safety and practicality, while digging through concrete structures, foundations and pavements can also be costly, disruptive and impractical.

Current best practice is to install ducts or channels underground in which fibre cables are installed, allowing for easy capacity expansion and maintenance of the cables with little or no disruption to property owners and the surrounds.

Reliability and service availability are important factors, so the preference for Fibre Network Operator Metrofibre is to go with buried fibre infrastructure as far as possible.

While aerial deployment may have a lower deployment cost than buried infrastructure, its total life cycle cost, including support and maintenance, is higher.

The reliability of underground fibre means far better service and uptime for our customers, and far less likelihood of breaks in connectivity.

Related Posts

Records tumble at Steers Marina Mile

Just short of 200 swimmers took on the canals of Marina Martinique in the 2011 Steers Marina Mile in conditions…

17 Jan 2012
corona open jbay world surf league protect paradise jbay winterfest jeffreys bay
Top surfers descend on Jeffreys Bay for the Corona Open JBay

Jeffreys Bay – With the Corona Open JBay all set to start on 9 July the best surfers in the…

05 Jul 2019
Andy Irons RIP

Thousands of people gathered from around Hawaii at Hanalei Bay on Sunday to celebrate the life of three time ASP…

16 Nov 2010
Billabong Pro on for day 2

The Billabong Pro is being held again today. The waves are smaller than yesterday but there is hardly any wind…

16 Jul 2010
Spread some Christmas Cheer this December in Jeffreys Bay

The Christmas spirit is set to shine brightly in Kouga this December. Residents and businesses have been invited to light…

09 Dec 2020
Get involved: Rate Payers’ meeting tonight

All residents are invited to attend the general meeting of the J’Bay Ratepayers’s Association tonight. Notice has been given that…

29 Sep 2010
jbay winterfest corona ooen jbay
Jeffreys Bay prepares for the annual Winterfest and JBay Open

With the JBay Winterfest and the Corona JBay Open just over a month away, there is much work being done…

31 May 2019
Photo of the day – Jeffreys Bay sunrise

Jeffreys Bay has experienced a last surge of winter weather over the past few days that saw rain, cloud and…

15 Nov 2016
Corona Open JBay World Surf League JBay Winterfest Jeffreys Bay surf
Kelly Slater and the Corona Open JBay

Will it be the last time we see Kelly Slater at the Corona JBay Open? Will it be the last…

06 Jul 2019
Schroeder murder suspect behind bars

Jens Leunberg, who was wanted by the South African Police in connection with the disappearance and probable murder of Jeffreys…

03 Aug 2011
International delegates head to Jeffreys Bay for climate change talks

It is all systems go for the first international climate change partnership to be hosted in the Kouga region. Set…

04 Oct 2019
CPF Meeting tonight

The  Community Police Forum will be holding the monthly meeting at the Jeffreys Bay Police Station tonight at 6 PM….

04 Oct 2010
Will surfing be allowed during Level 4 lockdown

As we move into more uncharted water on 1 May with a Level 4 Lockdown, there are many questions that…

27 Apr 2020
More houses targeted in Wavecrest

Despite continued Police and Neighbourhood Watch operations, the house robberies in Wavecrest continue unabated. Palm Cresent and Oleander Street remain…

08 Oct 2010
Suicides on the rise in J’Bay

  With yet another man taking his own life in Jeffreys Bay last week, bringing the number of suicides to…

24 Aug 2010