fbpx

17 Active Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay

17 Active Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay
Jeffreys Bay 1 February 2021

The number of active Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay has stabilised and 17 cases are still active as at 31 January.

There are 15 active cases in Humansdorp and seven in St Francis Bay according to the Department of Health.

There is a total of 47 active cases in the entire Kouga Municipality.

A total of 788 cases were recorded at the height of the first peak in July and 1496 at the peak of the second wave in November 2020.

Article continues below...

The DA led Kouga Municipality have been pro active in appointing over 100 disaster management volunteers who have assisted in implementing social distancing, sanitizing and the wearing of masks at gatherings such as funerals, as well as places where people have queued like the Post Office and certain retail outlets.

There is a growing call for the beaches to be opened in Jeffreys Bay and other coastal towns like Plettenberg Bay and Cape Town so that the tourism industry can take advantage of the last of the summer months.

With the second peak of the virus being successfully negotiated and numbers of active cases drastically reduced, there is a strong case for National Government to relax the lockdown regulations and make the compromise between saving lives and saving livelihoods.

Related Posts

Covid cases continue to rise in Kouga

There has been a surge in numbers of positive Covid-19 cases in Kouga Municipality with 66 new cases being reported…

19 Nov 2020
Over 1000 Coronavirus cases in Kouga

The number of COVID-19 cases that have been confirmed in the Kouga region over the past four months has passed…

29 Jul 2020
Just 18 active Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay

There has been a steady decline in the number of active Covid-19 cases in the Kouga region. Active COVID-19 cases…

28 Jan 2021
Slight increase in Covid-19 cases in Kouga

There has bean a further increase in the number of active COVID-19 infections in the Kouga region. Active cases climbed…

07 Jan 2021
Jeffreys Bay down to 28 active Covid cases

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Jeffreys Bay has dropped to 28 as at 23 January. In Kouga, the…

25 Jan 2021
Jeffreys Bay down to 49 active Covid cases

Jeffreys Bay and the wider Kouga region appear to have peaked from the second wave of the Covid-19 virus. There…

19 Jan 2021
marina martinique, property jeffreys bay
Jeffreys Bay Revenue Section closed for decontamination

The Revenue section, including the cashiers and enquiries desk, at the Kouga Municipality’s Jeffreys Bay main building will be closed…

24 Dec 2020
point jeffreys bay
14 Coronavirus cases in Jeffreys Bay

The total number of recorded Coronavirus cases in Jeffreys Bay is 14, with nine recoveries and five still active according…

18 Jun 2020
First Covid-19 cases in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay has recorded its first two confirmed cases of Covid-19. Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said the cases were…

27 May 2020
315 Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region increased to 1344 this week, according to a report tabled…

14 Aug 2020
32 Coronavirus cases in Kouga: 13 Active and 19 recoveries

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Kouga region has increased to 32, according to the latest report from…

11 Jun 2020
Increase in active Covid-19 cases in Kouga

After a week of steady decline, there has once again been an increase in the number of active Covid-19 cases…

15 Jan 2021
Further increase in local Covid-19 cases

COVID-19 infections continued to climb in the Kouga region last week. According to the latest report from the Department of…

29 Oct 2020
Calling off public events a possibility amid rising COVID-19 infections

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says they are looking at calling off all public events in the country due to…

10 Dec 2020
Four active Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay

Residents and visitors have been urged to continue exercising caution, with the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Kouga…

02 Oct 2020