17 Active Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay

The number of active Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay has stabilised and 17 cases are still active as at 31 January.

There are 15 active cases in Humansdorp and seven in St Francis Bay according to the Department of Health.

There is a total of 47 active cases in the entire Kouga Municipality.

A total of 788 cases were recorded at the height of the first peak in July and 1496 at the peak of the second wave in November 2020.

The DA led Kouga Municipality have been pro active in appointing over 100 disaster management volunteers who have assisted in implementing social distancing, sanitizing and the wearing of masks at gatherings such as funerals, as well as places where people have queued like the Post Office and certain retail outlets.

There is a growing call for the beaches to be opened in Jeffreys Bay and other coastal towns like Plettenberg Bay and Cape Town so that the tourism industry can take advantage of the last of the summer months.

With the second peak of the virus being successfully negotiated and numbers of active cases drastically reduced, there is a strong case for National Government to relax the lockdown regulations and make the compromise between saving lives and saving livelihoods.