Police arrest suspect for housebreaking in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay 28 January 2021

An accurate description of suspects and a rapid response are very important when a crime is in progress. On Wednesday, 27 January 2021, these two aspects resulted in the arrest of a housebreaking and theft suspect in Jeffreys Bay.

At about 05:10, Jeffreys Bay police responded to a complaint of a housebreaking in progress at a house in Wigler Street, Wavecrest.

Several patrol vehicles quickly responded and moments later, K9 Unit members spotted a man fitting the description, scaling over a boundary wall of a house in Stockwood Street, Wavecrest, about a kilometre away from the scene of the crime.

The officers managed to corner the suspect and upon searching him, a cellphone was found in his pants pocket.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the cellphone belonged to the complainant of housebreaking and theft. A 41-year-old man is due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court today Thursday, 28 January 2021 on charges of housebreaking and theft.

Acting District Commissioner, Brigadier John Lebok commended the members for their swift response as well as the arrest and subsequent recovery of a stolen cellphone.

A proper description of suspects is crucial when reporting a crime, and could possibly lead to an immediate breakthrough”, added Brigadier Lebok

