Just 18 active Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay 28 January 2021

There has been a steady decline in the number of active Covid-19 cases in the Kouga region.

Active COVID-19 cases totalled 57 on 26 January, according to the latest report from the Department of Health. This is a decrease of 14 active cases compared to 23 January when there were 71 active cases.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were recorded during this period, with the total number of deaths remaining at 106.

The breakdown per town, as at 26 January, was as follows: Jeffreys Bay 18, Humansdorp 26, Patensie 6, St Francis 2, Hankey 1, Oyster Bay 2, Thornhill 2 and Loerie 0.

The cumulative total stands at 5 298, including 5 135 recoveries.

Meanwhile, the country now has a 1 423 578 Coronavirus caseload after 6 042 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, representing a 15% positivity rate.

Globally, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is reporting 99 363 697 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 135 959 deaths.

