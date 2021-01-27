More roads resealed in Kouga Municipality

The DA led Kouga Municipality has made considerable progress in the resealing and repair of roads across the Kouga region – the first step in tackling road infrastructure issues.

Roads that already received a new lease on life are the access roads to Loerie, Dolphin Street in Pellsrus and the access road to Ocean View that passes Jeffreys Bay Comprehensive High. Uys Street has also been resealed in Jeffreys Bay – the first time in over 20 years.

Humansdorp, Hankey and Patensie are among the other communities set to benefit over the next three months.

Kouga Infrastructure and Engineering Portfolio Councillor, Willem Gertenbach, said that more than R8 million had been budgeted for the resealing of roads in the current financial year, ending on 30 June 2021.

Gertenbach said the municipality’s Infrastructure and Engineering directorate hoped to secure additional funding for the resealing programme in the adjustment budget in February, which would allow them to tackle more roads in the current year.

“The backlog in road maintenance across the region is massive and totals more than R500 million. It is, therefore, impossible to address the backlog all in one go, but we are making progress,” he said.

“Almost 12km of road was resealed in the previous financial year and 2km of gravel road was also tarred.”

He said pothole repairs were ongoing across the region.

“A total of 9 720 potholes were fixed from July to December last year. I would like to thank our road teams for their hard work and perseverance. Bit by bit, we will slay the road giant.”