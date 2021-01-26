Oyster Bay Wind Farm site robbed by armed men

A Wind Farm site near Oyster Bay was robbed by at least 10 armed men on Saturday.

The Humansdorp Police are investigating a case of robbery with aggravating circumstances

According to Police Spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli, the men were all armed and attacked the security guard at the Wind Farm, situated outside near Oyster Bay.

The suspects tied up the security guard, broke the padlocks of containers and stole nine rolls of copper cables valued at R 1.8 million.

They then fled in two unknown vehicles.

Sergeant Nkohli says any person with information that can assist in their investigation is urged to contact their local Police Office.

There are four operational wind farms in the Kouga region.